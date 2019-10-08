RAGBRAI 2017 in Clear Lake, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake is backing its neighbor’s bid to host RAGBRAI next year.
“I think it’s a great thing that we can do, and I wish them the best in securing an overnight stay,” said Bennett Smith, Ward 2 Clear Lake city councilman.
The letter, addressed to RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz, describes the relationship between the two Cerro Gordo County cities as complimentary, instead of competitive, and pointed to unique events and entities that operate successfully between them.
“Clear Lake recognizes and applauds the work of Mason City to rebrand its community to include arts, cultural activities, learning about the history of the community, and ensuring activities for all ages,” the letter said. “Additionally, the revitalization of the North Iowa Fairgrounds has been encouraging.”
In September, the Clear Lake City Council asked City Administrator Scott Flory to draft the letter of support to be voted on at its next meeting.
Clear Lake was an overnight host for RAGBRAI in 2010 and 2017, and was a pass-through community in 2014.
Clear Lake’s letter of support comes nearly two months after Mason City submitted its letter of interest to host an overnight stop during RAGBRAI for the first time since 2014.
If approved, Mason City would tentatively play host on July 22, 2020, to thousands of cyclists.
Main Street Mason City would work to facilitate the overnight stop, which was projected to bring about $3 million in revenue.
The economic impact of RAGBRAI — and Pyrotechnic Guild International, or PGI — was at least $3.5 million to $4 million, according to city figures released in October 2014 while the city paid out about $50,000 in overtime for city workers.
In 2017, riders stopped in nearby Clear Lake, Charles City and Cresco. Hosts will not be announced until Jan. 25, 2020, and RAGBRAI XLVIII will take place July 19-25, 2020.
The first RAGBRAI was held in 1973 when Des Moines Register feature writers John Karras and Donald Kaul went on a bicycle ride across Iowa. It started on Aug. 26 in Sioux City and ended in Davenport on Aug. 31. The paper announced the event about six weeks out and around 300 riders participated.
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa. Local organizers estimated that 26,000 people were in Orange City at the start of this event early Sunday.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
Sophie Pauling, 8, Le Mars, Iowa, hands out water to RAGBRAI riders at the Mercy Medical tent in Primghar, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI rider Emily Johnston, Indianapolis, Indiana, sports an alligator on her helmet during a stop in Granville, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders travel along Highway 10 between Alton and Granville during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Granville, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI rider Don Dilgard, Lebanon, Ohio, sports a bottle cap mirror on his helmet during a stop in Granville, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI rider Don Dilgard, Lebanon, Ohio, sports horns on his helmet during a stop in Granville, Iowa, Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive in Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa. Organizers in Orange City and Spencer, this year's first host city and overnight stop, respectively, say things have gone smoothly.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2017
RAGBRAI riders arrive to Primghar, Iowa, during the first leg of their journey across Iowa Sunday, July 23, 2017.(Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal)
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Ragbrai 1
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through downtown Britt as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 2
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 3
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 4
RAGBRAI riders sign a large wooden corn cob in downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 5
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 52
RAGBRAI 2017 in Clear Lake, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 34
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 30
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Burkart 2
John Burkart of Ashland, Oregon and Mason City native, has been riding in the annual RAGBRAI for 42 years.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Burkart 1
John Burkart of Ashland, Oregon and Mason City native, talks about his favorite experiences over the 42 years he has been riding in RAGBRAI while sitting inside Rich's Muskie Lounge in Ventura on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 6
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 7
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 8
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 9
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 10
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 11
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Mojo
Katie Wingert, co-owner of Mojo Productions in Britt, entertains riders of RAGBRAI on Tuesday, July 25, in Britt. The company had DJs in four cities along the route.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai
Katie Wingert, who has been a DJ with Mojo Productions for nearly a decade, browses through a list of music during RAGBRAI in Britt.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 14
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 15
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 16
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 17
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 18
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 19
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 20
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 21
RAGBRAI riders flood into downtown Britt Tuesday as vendors and local businesses provide food and entertainment to the thousands of participants of the yearly ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 22
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 23
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 24
RAGBRAI 2017 in Britt, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 29
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 31
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 32
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 33
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 35
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 36
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 37
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 38
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 39
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 40
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 41
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 42
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 43
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 44
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 45
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 46
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 47
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 48
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 53
RAGBRAI 2017 in Clear Lake, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 54
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 55
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 56
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 58
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai 57
RAGBRAI 2017 in Ventura, Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 1
RAGBRAI riders walk their bikes through Swaledale for the second stop of the day Wednesday on the Clear Lake to Charles City leg of the annual bike ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 2
RAGBRAI riders flood over a hill north of Thornton on Grouse Avenue on Wednesday
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 3
RAGBRAI riders brave the heavy rainfall as they ride through Rockwell Wednesday during the Clear Lake to Charles City leg of the annual bike ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 4
RAGBRAI riders find shelter under trees from heavy rainfall in Rockwell as other riders pass through Wednesday during the Clear Lake to Charles City leg of the annual bike ride through Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 5
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 6
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 7
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 8
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 9
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 10
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 11
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 12
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 13
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 14
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 15
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 16
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 17
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 18
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 19
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 20
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 21
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 22
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 23
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 24
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 25
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 26
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 27
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 28
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 29
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 30
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 31
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 32
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 33
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 34
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 35
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 36
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 37
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 38
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 39
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 40
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 41
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 42
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 43
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 44
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 45
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
