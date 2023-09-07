The Clear Lake City Hall will temporarily relocate after the council unanimously approved a lease agreement for office space in the former TQ Technologies suite at the Prichard's Innovation Center.

The city's administrative staff will begin moving things from City Hall later this month to allow for major renovations to the offices. The council agreed to a month-to-month lease agreement at the cost of $4,000 per month.

The renovation project is expected to last until June 2024 at an estimated cost of almost $1 million. The project is designed to upgrade security, technology and the HVAC system. The council allocated the funds for the project in the FY 2024 budget.

City Administrator Scott Flory said he hopes the move will actually save the city money in the long run.

"The architect did give his opinion that by relocating out of the facilities here and not having to go through multiple sequencing and staging of the project, he said that this would translate into a much more favorable bid situation for the city," Flory said.

It could translate to between 10% to 15% savings.

The renovations will include work on the lobby and reception area, offices, vault and IT room, conference area and exterior façade. The projected total cost is between $913,000 and $981,000. Architect Scott Smead said after consulting with potential bidders it was determined the cost would be much lower if the staff moved out during construction. This is the 11th iteration of the design.

Flory said in addition to upgrading security and becoming more compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, the remodel will open up more offices for future expansion of staff if necessary. Currently all the offices at City Hall are occupied.

Council meetings and voting during the November election will still take place at City Hall during the renovation.