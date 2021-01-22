Clear Lake purchases new welcome signs, including two with LED video boards

Motorists visiting Clear Lake this summer will be greeted in a new way.

That comes after the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the purchase and installation of four new welcome signs, including two with LED video boards and two without them, from LRI Graphics & Signs, of Grimes, for $87,061 Monday evening.

“You’re very familiar with the signs that we currently have. They don’t really express who we are as a community I don’t think at all,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator. “They probably were appropriate back in the late ‘90s but certainly not in the 21st century, so I think this is a terrific project for us.”

The signs will replace those at the city’s main entrances: North 24th Street and U.S. Highway 18, Eighth Street and U.S. Highway 18, Buddy Holly Place and U.S. Highway 18 and Fourth Avenue South near TeamQuest Corp.

The new welcome signs are the culmination of conversations between city staff and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce over the last couple years to update Clear Lake’s entryways to better promote the events and activities the community proudly hosts and celebrate its successes.

A letter of support from Clear Lake President and CEO Stacy Doughan for the project was included in the council’s packet.