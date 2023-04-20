Clear Lake police chief conditionally accepts Windsor Heights offer

Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth has accepted a conditional offer to become police chief in Windsor Heights.

Roth was hired in Clear Lake in 2015 when he succeeded Greg Peterson. He was previously a captain of the University of Iowa Police.

As to a where the city goes from here, City Administrator Scott Flory said it will be a group effort finding a new chief.

“The mayor, council, and I have had preliminary discussions regarding a succession plan for Chief Roth and those will be shared publicly later on," Flory said in a statement. "Our intention is to meet with the department and talk about that before making any public announcements."

Flory also praised Roth for his service to the community.

“For nearly eight years, Pete Roth lead the City’s police department. He is the longest tenured Chief that I have served with in Clear Lake," he said. "I valued Pete’s desire and achievements to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce within the department. Roughly one-third of our city’s police force are women. Under his leadership, the department made major strides in the areas of technology, and has become a department where people in the field want to work. While many departments are struggling to hire staff, Clear Lake is not.”

The conditions of the offer from Windsor Heights are unclear.