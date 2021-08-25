Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb to seek reelection

On Wednesday, Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb informed the Globe Gazette that he will be seeking reelection this fall.

Mayor Crabb has served as mayor of Clear Lake since 2006, and is currently in his fourth term. If reelected this will be Crabb's fifth term as mayor.

Crabb grew up in New Jersey before eventually making his way to Iowa. Crabb is now retired after spending 38 years in education, spending time at both North Iowa Area Community College and the Clear Lake School system.

