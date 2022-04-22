Clear Lake looking to accelerate Sea Wall rehabilitation project

The Clear Lake Sea Wall discussion regarding a rehabilitation process that has lasted for many months at city council may be coming to an unexpectedly quick end.

On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council discussed the Sea Wall rehabilitation project, and announced that the timeline for the completion of the project had been massively accelerated.

Originally, when the initial bid from TNT Tuckpointing & Building Restoration out of Stockton was accepted, City Administrator Scott Flory said he anticipated the project wouldn't begin construction even until the end of this spring.

On Monday, Flory announced that TNT would actually begin the rehabilitation process of the Sea Wall on Monday, April 25, with an expected completion date of Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.

"That's very positive, and a very aggressive schedule," Flory said. "Hopefully it can be done and over with, and a have very different looking, much improved looking, Sea Wall project for our visitors and residents to enjoy this summer."

The bid from TNT that was accepted in Clear Lake's April 4 meeting ended up being a welcome surprise to members of the city council.

The bid from TNT was the lowest of the three bids received by the city council, coming in at a total of $186,930. Flory noted that the bid came in well below the initial estimated cost of the project of $250,000.

"I think we're very fortunate to have gotten this bid," council member Bennett Smith said. "I think it's also very fortuitous that the schedule you described will get it done in the early part of the summer...I don't see how that could have worked out any better for us, frankly."

The Sea Wall has been a historic part of Clear Lake for over 85 years and was constructed along Clear Lake and near downtown in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the final step to allow for construction on the Sea Wall to begin, approving the contract and bonds with TNT.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

