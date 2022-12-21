Clear Lake in good financial shape

The Clear Lake City Council heard determined at its regular meeting Monday evening that the city's finances are looking good.

Creighton Schmidt, Clear Lake finance director, reported to the council that for fiscal year 2022, total revenues were $17,862,226, while expenditures were $15,006,443 and transfers were $983,263.

The report also included summary debt information, including the city's legal debt limit. The city's general obligation debt limit as of June 30 was $58,144,544, meaning that is the maximum amount of money for which the city may bond. Clear Lake has used just more than $4 million of that capacity.

Schmidt told the council that as general rule the city's finances are healthy as long as it stays under 70%-80% of that borrowing capacity.

"Single digits are good," Schmidt said. "It puts us in a position to do bigger projects moving forward."

Council member Gary Hugi said budgets have gotten more complicated during his time on the council.

"Having sat here for 15 years, there's more players," he said. "I don't want to be Chicken Little, like the sky is falling, but I think that's about the most of the debt levels we've been at in those 15 years."

Schmidt reassured Hugi there's nothing to worry about at present.

"The only Chicken Little moment I could think of is we should have borrowed more money last year when it was cheaper," Schmidt joked.

The financial report is required to be submitted to the state by Dec. 1. Schmidt said it was filed in time.

In other business, the council received the fiscal year 2022 annual city audit report from Bohnsack & Frommelt LLP showing no major issues.

The council also unanimously set Feb. 6 as the public hearing date regarding the LakkeTime residential subdivision urban revitalization area located at 2605 S. Shore Drive.

The plan provides for an exemption from taxes on the first $75,000 of assessed value added by improvements for five years. Using the current taxable valuation of $29.86 per $1,000 in assessed value, that would equate to about $1,200 per year.

