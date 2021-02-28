Clear Lake hotel developer earns $400K in progress incentives

According to the agreement, JSM Investment will receive another $200,000 if mechanicals are completed by April.

If the developer doesn’t meet the estimated completion date for any of the milestones identified in the amended development agreement, the city will defer the $200,000 payment until certificate of occupancy is issued, the agreement states.

The hotel and event center is scheduled to be completed in August.

“Financing for these kinds of projects almost always requires a public-private partnership — even then, many potential projects remain in limbo for years,” Flory said. “Clear Lake was fortunate enough to have partnered with a quality, bankable developer with a proven track-record of success.”

A construction crew with HCI Hotel Supply, the project’s general contractor, continued working at the hotel site in Courtway Park east of Interstate 35 this week.

The building is positioned on the southern four acres of Lot 4 in the Courtway Park subdivision with one entrance from Bayou Road.