Clear Lake Council

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory reviews a draft development agreement with WillowStream LLC for a hotel, conference center and restaurant project east of Interstate 35 in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision Monday during the City Council meeting.

 ASHLEY STEWART, The Globe Gazette

Construction on a hotel, conference center and restaurant east of Interstate 35 in Clear Lake could begin as early as next month.

On Monday, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory provided the City Council an overview of a draft development agreement with WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision, that it will vote on at, or before, its Oct. 21 meeting.

The agreement, which comprised similar details as the letter of intent approved in August, features details about what the project will include, how it will be funded and when it will be completed.

The development agreement will include the constructing, furnishing and equipping of a 75-room mid- to upper-scale brand hotel, an 8,500-square-foot conference/meeting/event center that’d accommodate about 600 people, and a 5,000-square-foot restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision in Clear Lake. It’d employ no less than 25 full-time equivalent jobs.

Construction would begin in November, and the project would be substantially completed by Nov. 1, 2020, Flory said.

Flory, as well as other city officials, have been working behind the scenes for weeks — if not months — with the developer shape a project that benefits all parties involved.

In August, the City Council approved a letter of intent with WillowStream LLC, enabling the parties to take the necessary steps to formally consider a development agreement.

Since August, the city’s held a consultation meeting with Cerro Gordo County and Clear Lake Schools, hired Northland Securities to provide municipal bond underwriting services, amended its Clear Lake Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and set a public hearing on an urban renewal economic development loan agreement not exceeding $4 million as outlined in the letter of intent.

Flory’s review of the draft development agreement came after the City Council held a public hearing related to funding the future project.

During the public hearing, residents praised the city for its foresight and expressed optimism about the project’s influence on North Iowa and what they hope is subsequent growth.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution expressing intent to enter into a general obligation urban renewal economic development loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $4 million after the public hearing.

The development would be positioned in the southwest corner of the Courtway Park Development, comprising 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.

Under the development agreement, Clear Lake would offer the WillowStream LLC a not-to-exceed $4 million economic development loan that’d be forgivable after 10 years once the project is completed.

The city would pay for the loan with revenue from new property and sales tax generated by the development as well as other future developments in the subdivision, current and future tax increment financing and its consolidated urban renewal area.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

