Clear Lake home owners insurance rates may drop

Homeowners in Clear Lake may see their insurance rates go down after a review by the Insurance Services Office improved the city's safety score.

Clear Lake Fire Department Chief Doug Meyers told the City Council on Monday the city's ISO score had improved from four to three. The score reflects a community's ability to respond to a number of emergencies, particularly fires.

Meyers said 10% of the score is a result of the effectiveness of the emergency communication center, 50% is in regard to the fire department and 40% reflects the efficiency of the water system. He said insurance providers use the ISO score as a reference when setting rates.

"Depending on the company people have their insurance through, they may have a stable price or up to a 5% reduction in their home insurance," Meyer said.

Meyers said other factors can influence the ISO score. Things such as training standards, response time, the number of emergency response staff, along with the distribution and maintenance of hydrants can all factor in. City ordinances like burn bans or site review for new construction also can make a difference.

Clear Lake's communications center scored 9.4, while the statewide average is 6.6. The CLFD came in at 29.54 compared with the statewide average of 18.6. The water supply average of 32.38 was much above the state average of 16.98.

Meyers said Clear Lake is now one of 41 Iowa cities with a ranking of class 3 or better. A total of 22 towns have a class 2 designation and just two Iowa cities are considered class 1.

Meyers told the council the reviews happen about every five years, with the last taking place in December 2017.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory commended the council on its forward thinking.

"Over the years the council has invested so heavily into that, so I think it's important for (Meyers) to be able to tell the council about this positive report, because over the years you have invested millions and millions and millions upon millions into these things," Flory said.

Council member Bennett Smith also praised local emergency responders and the council.

"I really appreciate the volunteer hours you guys make and your team," he said. "To boil it down, by making all of these investments, we're saving homeowners money on their insurance."

Mason City Fire Chief Erik Bullinger said Mason City is currently at a class 3 level as well. The last review was in 2017 and he hopes a review sometime this year will move the city to a class 2 ranking.

