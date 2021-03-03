Clear Lake hires design firm for library, park expansion projects

Councilmen Bennett Smith and Mark Ebeling agreed.

“I think it sets the stage for something we can all be proud of and to have as much public input as possible is beneficial,” Ebeling said.

Mayor Nelson Crabb said there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the project, but that’s why the city plans to engage with the community to find out what they are and determine a solution that serves all its residents.

The council unanimously approved — with no discussion — a similar design partnership agreement with Bergland + Cram for conceptual design and budgeting of its park expansion project costing a lump sum of $9,750.

The city approved a resolution to purchase and acquire the Cerro Gordo County Maintenance Garage at 109 S. 15th St. for $250,000 for the project.

According to the offer document, the closing will take place no later than 20 days after the Cerro Gordo County Engineering and Secondary Roads Department moves to its new location at 17274 Lark Ave. in Mason City, near the county law enforcement center, sometime this spring.

The property, which is adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center, will be the future site of the city’s inclusive playground, splash pad and other supporting park amenities.