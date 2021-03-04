Clear Lake exchanges K-9 vehicle with Clive

The Clear Lake Police Department is getting a new vehicle.
Kind of.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a transfer of asset agreement with the city of Clive Monday evening.
Under the agreement, Clear Lake will exchange its 2016 Ford police interceptor SUV, fully equipped as a K-9 vehicle, with 91,412 miles for Clive’s 2014 Ford Explorer with 52,500 miles.
“We believe the transfer is mutually beneficial to both departments,” Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth said.
The Clive City Council approved a similar agreement at its meeting in mid-February.
Roth said his department was contacted by the Clive Police Department several months ago.
The Clive Police Department has been fundraising to start its first K-9 program, while Clear Lake recently retired its K-9 officer and isn’t looking to renew its program.
The Clear Lake Police Department K-9 program began in 2007, and since that time, the department has had three K-9s serve Clear Lake and Ventura.
Clear Lake’s most recent K-9 officer, Kilo, an 11-year-old black Labrador retriever, retired in September when his handler Cory Gute was promoted to lieutenant.
Gute and Kilo, a single-purpose narcotics detection K-9, had been working together since 2012. Responsibility for Kilo was transferred to Gute in September.
“I have been told that Kilo is happily enjoying his retirement,” Roth said.
Roth said the exchange of vehicles is “a good bargain” and will help the police department’s operations immensely.
Since Kilo retired, the department has been operating and maintaining the SUV outfitted for a K-9, which means it was unable to transport individuals in the back seat.
The new vehicle will be unassigned, he said, noting that gives the department flexibility on how it’ll be used.
Roth said it could be used for investigations, lab runs and more.
“It will actually fill that void that we have by not having an unassigned car,” he said. “It does give us a lot more opportunities that we did not have with that black SUV that we maintained.”
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.