Clear Lake exchanges K-9 vehicle with Clive

Gute and Kilo, a single-purpose narcotics detection K-9, had been working together since 2012. Responsibility for Kilo was transferred to Gute in September.

“I have been told that Kilo is happily enjoying his retirement,” Roth said.

Roth said the exchange of vehicles is “a good bargain” and will help the police department’s operations immensely.

Since Kilo retired, the department has been operating and maintaining the SUV outfitted for a K-9, which means it was unable to transport individuals in the back seat.

The new vehicle will be unassigned, he said, noting that gives the department flexibility on how it’ll be used.

Roth said it could be used for investigations, lab runs and more.

“It will actually fill that void that we have by not having an unassigned car,” he said. “It does give us a lot more opportunities that we did not have with that black SUV that we maintained.”

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.