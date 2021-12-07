Clear Lake enters into development agreement with Hy-Vee, Sukup

It's official. Hy-Vee is coming to Clear Lake.

On Monday night, the Clear Lake City Council met to review a potential development agreement over the proposed Hy-Vee grocery store.

The development agreement is with the Embree Development Group, based out of Georgetown, Texas, which is behind the Clear Lake Hy-Vee grocery store project.

The council exchanged a letter of intent with Embree at its meeting on Sept. 20, expressing interest in building an unspecified retail space in the Willow Creek area of Clear Lake.

It would later be announced the retail space in question would be a Hy-Vee grocery store and convenience mart, located along North 20th Street and Highway 18.

The Hy-Vee will be located on a 6.5 acre lot, as part of the larger Emerald Edge subdivision, and will encompass approximately 47,000 square feet. The construction of the convenience mart will add an additional 4,000 square feet to the project.

The project will be funded entirely through $8 million in capital investment from the Embree Development Group, however the city has offered some incentives to Embree within the development agreement.

One of the incentives is an incremental property tax rebate over the next ten years, not to exceed a cumulative total of $850,000. Another is for Clear Lake to provide no more than $550,000 to offset the cost of municipal water and sanitary sewer infrastructure needed.

In its development agreement with Clear Lake, Hy-Vee has agreed to have the project completed by Dec. 31, 2022.

Members of the Clear Lake city government expressed significant excitement over what the project symbolizes for Clear Lake.

"It definitely shows positive economic momentum moving forward in this community," Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said. "I, as mayor, am mighty proud of what we have been able to do."

"I think this is a very exciting project for Clear Lake," council member Bennett Smith said. "Just tremendous."

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the development agreement with Embree Development.

With the Hy-Vee plans formalized, talks are now underway to explore developing the rest of the subdivision as well.

Flory said that while there are no concrete plans for the remaining six lots of Emerald Edge, which is owned by Sheffield-based Sukup Ag LLC, there has been discussion around converting the land into into residential developments.

Residential properties are in high demand in the community, with Smith stating in a previous council meeting that housing is "a crucial project for us."

Clear Lake has a number of housing projects that are currently in different phases of construction, and is also assisting with an upper-story downtown rental conversion at 2 North Fourth Street.

Sukup also owns an adjacent outlot, which Flory said may be looked at for a "larger-scale commercial project."

The Clear Lake City Council approved the development agreement with Sukup unanimously.

