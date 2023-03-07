The city of Clear Lake is expected to gain 13.66% in property tax revenue next fiscal year due to increased valuations, but the overall maximum property tax levy will decrease slightly.

The council unanimously approved a maximum property tax levy of $9.65 per $1,000 valuation after a public hearing on Monday evening. That figure includes the debt service levy and is a decrease from $9.65 this fiscal year. The city revenue will be approximately $6.5 million for fiscal year 2024 beginning on July 1.

The council has until April 30 to finalize a budget for next fiscal year due to Gov. Kim Reynolds signing Senate File 181 into law on Feb. 20. The law extended the budget certification timeline from a month to April 30 and fixed and error made in property tax law signed in 2021. The measure means residential property owners are off the hook for about $130 million in taxes they otherwise would have paid under an erroneous assessment formula.

Clear Lake's revenues are expected to drop as well.

"The changes that they made had approximately $200,000 of impact to our revenue. It won't significantly change what we've set forth in our budget," said Finance Director Creighton Schmidt.

The new law changed the property tax rollback from approximately 56% to 54%.

The Iowa Department of Revenue sets a “rollback” rate on property taxes. The rollback is an adjustment the state makes to limit increases in the aggregate taxable value of Iowa residential property. It limits how much property tax costs can rise in a given year.

A 2013 property tax cut package created a new classification of properties: multiresidential properties, which include living spaces like apartments, nursing homes and mobile home parks. These properties exist in a separate category from other residential properties. The legislation provided a system where taxes on multiresidential properties gradually decline through 2022 in order to match the taxation rates of other residential properties.

In 2021, a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds amended that act, and eliminated the multiresidential property category. Those properties were then categorized again as residential properties starting in 2022. But no changes were made to Iowa Code defining how the “rollback” rate would be calculated to account for the categorical changes.

The residential rollback rate was at 56.49% for the combined property class. It would have been 54.65% if the categories remained distinct. For a $200,000 home, the assessed value would be $3,684 higher under the combined property class than it would be if multiresidential properties had not been included, an Legislative Services Agency report found.

"This is the 16th one of these I've been involved in," said Mayor Pro Tem Mike Callanan who ran Monday's meeting. "The numbers keep getting bigger. The assessed value keeps going up. The amount of things that we've been able to spend on and accomplish has edged up somewhat, but hopefully we've been cognizant of trying to be good stewards of the public funds."

North Iowa History: Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration Downtown #4.jpg Demonstration downtown #5.jpg Demonstration downtown Demonstration downtown #7.jpg Demonstration downtown #8.jpg Demonstration downtown #9.jpg Demonstration downtown #10.jpg Demonstration downtown #11.jpg Demonstration downtown #12.jpg Demonstration downtown.jpg