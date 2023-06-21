The Clear Lake City Council voted 3-2 to extend an overlay project on South Lake View Drive an extra block to 26th Avenue South.

Councilmen Mike Callanan and Gary Hugi voted against the extension of the project that was approved by the same vote earlier this month to overlay asphalt from 25th Avenue South to South Shore Drive. The additional overlay will cost a $12,720. The original project was expected to cost just less than $47,000.

The work by Heartland Asphalt of Mason City is expected to begin next month.

In other business, Public Works Director Jeremy Korenberg told the council the Division I portion of the East Main Avenue project is about 95% complete.

The project includes resurfacing roads, making sidewalk ramps ADA-compliant, replacing deficient gutters and curbs, along with milling. The area is bounded by South Main Avenue, North Seventh Avenue, North 10th Avenue and North 20th Street. The project also includes the east-west alley located between Buddy Holly Place and North Third Street.

The council approved a payment of $26,720 for pavement markings, sod, and removal of erosion control items.

The project is being broken up into two "divisions." Division I included street patching, sidewalk replacement, ramps, and spot curb and gutter replacement, while Division II includes the street resurfacing.

Division II's lone bid of $593,315 from Heartland Asphalt was 3.8% more than the engineer's estimate. Korenberg said the start date is July 10 and the completion date is Aug. 25.

The council also appointed Talitha Allen and Bev Currier to the Library board of trustees for terms ending July 1, 2029.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 3, and will be moved to noon due to the Fourth of July celebration.

North Iowa History: Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration Downtown #4.jpg Demonstration downtown #5.jpg Demonstration downtown Demonstration downtown #7.jpg Demonstration downtown #8.jpg Demonstration downtown #9.jpg Demonstration downtown #10.jpg Demonstration downtown #11.jpg Demonstration downtown #12.jpg Demonstration downtown.jpg