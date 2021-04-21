Clear Lake Council OKs Starboard development, business incubator

The proposed program is geared toward new retail businesses that might need a hand in covering the cost of leasing a brick and mortar establishment. It will be available to ground-floor, for-profit operations new to downtown Clear Lake. Franchises and chain stores would be excluded.

Benefits include a maximum of $10,000 in subsidies over 18 months, on a schedule that would provide 50% subsidy (up to $830) for the first six months, 33% subsidy until the end of the first year and 17% for the final six months.

If leasing, both the tenant and property owner would have to agree to the terms of the program.

In exchange, businesses would agree to be open at least six days a week, become a member of the chamber and actively participate in its events. Businesses must also remain in operation for at least three years, or be subject to repaying the subsidy.

And any business with a facade that's inconsistent with Clear Lake's "nostalgic" theme would be excluded from participating.

Interested businesses would apply to the chamber, which would then make a recommendation to the City Council for enrollment. The program would be funded with Tax Increment Financing revenue, and does not yet have a ceiling on how much would be spent, said City Administrator Scott Flory.