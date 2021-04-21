Clear Lake Council OKs Starboard development, business incubator

The Clear Lake City Council on Monday approved two projects geared toward drawing more business into the city.
After a public hearing, the council unanimously approved an agreement for the Starboard Square Commercial Development in Courtway Park on the east side of town.
In March, the council signed off on a letter of intent with Momberg Land LLC for the $1 million project that will construct a 6,000-square-foot commercial and retail space. It also OK'd nearly $300,000 in financial incentives; Starboard Square will be constructed in the city's urban renewal area, making it eligible to receive tax increment financing money. Specifically, the city offered Momberg Land a seven-year incremental property tax rebate not to exceed $225,000, $50,000 for municipal water and sanitary sewer connections and related improvements, and reimbursements not to exceed $15,000 for professional services for civil engineering and legal fees.
Starboard's neighbor to the north is the also-under-construction, 85-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel with an attached 8,000-square-foot conference center. That's scheduled to be complete in August.
BUSINESS INCUBATOR
The council also unanimously approved an incentive program for businesses that might want to set up shop or expand in downtown Clear Lake.
The proposed program is geared toward new retail businesses that might need a hand in covering the cost of leasing a brick and mortar establishment. It will be available to ground-floor, for-profit operations new to downtown Clear Lake. Franchises and chain stores would be excluded.
Benefits include a maximum of $10,000 in subsidies over 18 months, on a schedule that would provide 50% subsidy (up to $830) for the first six months, 33% subsidy until the end of the first year and 17% for the final six months.
If leasing, both the tenant and property owner would have to agree to the terms of the program.
In exchange, businesses would agree to be open at least six days a week, become a member of the chamber and actively participate in its events. Businesses must also remain in operation for at least three years, or be subject to repaying the subsidy.
And any business with a facade that's inconsistent with Clear Lake's "nostalgic" theme would be excluded from participating.
Interested businesses would apply to the chamber, which would then make a recommendation to the City Council for enrollment. The program would be funded with Tax Increment Financing revenue, and does not yet have a ceiling on how much would be spent, said City Administrator Scott Flory.
The city administrator noted when he pitched the program to the council in early April that he has had some business interest. When a startup begins operations, a lot of personal financial investment is required before it begins to bring in revenue, Flory noted.
"There's going to be a gap," he told the council on April 5. "This program seeks to fill that."