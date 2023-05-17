The Clear Lake City Council paved the way for a potential $1 million matching grant for the development of a 30-unit townhome subdivision Monday.

The unanimous vote allows for BAM Development LLC to apply to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for a Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program for a $1 million tax credit, because the state requires a local match.

The Emerald Place Townhomes Project would be located just west of an extended 14th Street North on a five-acre tract of land. The townhomes would likely average between $275,000 and $300,000. The total capital investment is estimated to be $7.5 million.

The local match would be in the form of 100% tax abatement for four years (or until the match is met) and the extension of 14th Street.

"It is a very competitive program," City Administrator Scott Flory said. "I've spent quite a bit of time finding what past applications were funded at, and I think our proposal is in line with what those are. So, in order to maximize the opportunity for funding we're proposing a dollar-for-dollar match."

Flory said last year 133 applications requesting $80 million were submitted to the IEDA. A total of 57 projects were funded for a total of $35 million. Proposals are due by June 9 and will be awarded in August.

North Iowa Corridor CEO Chad Schreck agreed that Clear Lake needed to put its best proposal together due to the competitiveness.

"(The IEDA) has a very specific scoring system for this, and every point is going to matter to move this project forward and getting it funded through the state," Schreck said.

He said developing the land owned by Sukup Ag LLC is a great chance to address the city's housing problems. He said a 30-year mortgage on a townhome would be around $1,500 per month, and that it is a "great" development for young professionals such as nurses and teachers.

Schreck cited the idea that spending around 30% of personal income on housing is generally considered a good limit.

"This is a great opportunity for us to put a big dent in that issue," Schreck said. "I was looking at some numbers and as a city, Clear Lake's median income is about $61,000 per year."

The percentage of gross income used for housing in Schreck's scenario would be 29.5%.

"It's just a struggle to get them good, attainable, quality housing in Clear Lake right now, and this is something that will go directly to address that and make a significant dent," Schreck said.

BAM has not announced whether it would go ahead with the project without the Workforce Housing Tax Credit.

