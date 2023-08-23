The path forward for improvements to the Clear Lake City Park bandshell was paved Monday when the city council unanimously approved the hiring of Clear Lake-based Atura Architecture for services pertaining to the bandshell and Lakeview Room.
The Clear Lake City Park Bandshell will be renovated next year.
File photo
Atura will be paid $18,500 to assist with planning, bidding and construction of the project.
City Administrator Scott Flory said the parks department recently brought forward concerns about maintenance and needed upgrades that would be beyond city staff's ability to undertake.
Planned improvements include, but are not limited to:
Replacement and repair of plaster cone. Replacement and repair of wood columns and fascia. Repair of concrete stage spalling. New paint and color scheme. Improved stage lighting. Upgraded electrical for bands and performances. New lighting in Lakeview Room. Updated finishes in Lakeview Room.
There is no line item in the fiscal year 2024 budget for the improvement project. It is expected a budget amendment will be considered for completion prior to Memorial Day 2024.
The Lakeview Room has not had any major renovations since 2000. The improvements are expected to begin next year.
Today in history: Aug. 22
1851: America's Cup
On August 22, 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America's Cup.
AP
1968: Pope Paul VI
In 1968, Pope Paul VI arrived in Bogota, Colombia, for the start of the first papal visit to South America.
AP
1972: Richard Nixon
In 1972, President Richard Nixon was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.
AP
1989: Huey P. Newton
In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, California. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)
AP
1992: Ruby Ridge
In 1992, on the second day of the Ruby Ridge siege in Idaho, an FBI sharpshooter killed Vicki Weaver, the wife of white separatist Randy Weaver (the sharpshooter later said he was targeting the couple’s friend Kevin Harris, and didn’t see Vicki Weaver).
AP
1996: Bill Clinton
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed welfare legislation ending guaranteed cash payments to the poor and demanding work from recipients.
AP
2003: Roy Moore
In 2003, Alabama’s chief justice, Roy Moore, was suspended for his refusal to obey a federal court order to remove his Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of his courthouse.
AP
2011: Hurricane Irene
Ten years ago: Hurricane Irene cut a destructive path through the Caribbean, raking Puerto Rico with strong winds and rain and then spinning just north of the Dominican Republic.
AP
2016: Hillary Clinton
Five years ago: Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, appearing on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” pushed back against charges that she was physically unfit for the White House, saying the accusations were part of a “wacky strategy” by GOP rival Donald Trump and an “alternative reality” that was not focused on the kinds of issues that were most important to voters.
AP
2020: Alexei Navalny
One year ago: Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who was in a coma after a suspected poisoning, was flown from Siberia to Germany, where he would be treated at a hospital. (After five months recovering in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia, where he was arrested.)
Invision
2020: Peru
One year ago: Officials in Peru said 13 people died in a stampede at a disco after a police raid to enforce the country’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
AP
2022: Anthony Fauci
In 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced he would leave the federal government in December.
AP
