The path forward for improvements to the Clear Lake City Park bandshell was paved Monday when the city council unanimously approved the hiring of Clear Lake-based Atura Architecture for services pertaining to the bandshell and Lakeview Room.

Atura will be paid $18,500 to assist with planning, bidding and construction of the project.

City Administrator Scott Flory said the parks department recently brought forward concerns about maintenance and needed upgrades that would be beyond city staff's ability to undertake.

Planned improvements include, but are not limited to:

Replacement and repair of plaster cone.

Replacement and repair of wood columns and fascia.

Repair of concrete stage spalling.

New paint and color scheme.

Improved stage lighting.

Upgraded electrical for bands and performances.

New lighting in Lakeview Room.

Updated finishes in Lakeview Room.

There is no line item in the fiscal year 2024 budget for the improvement project. It is expected a budget amendment will be considered for completion prior to Memorial Day 2024.

The Lakeview Room has not had any major renovations since 2000. The improvements are expected to begin next year.

Today in history: Aug. 22 1851: America's Cup 1968: Pope Paul VI 1972: Richard Nixon 1989: Huey P. Newton 1992: Ruby Ridge 1996: Bill Clinton 2003: Roy Moore 2011: Hurricane Irene 2016: Hillary Clinton 2020: Alexei Navalny 2020: Peru 2022: Anthony Fauci