Clear Lake City Councilmen gifted momento in sewall rehabilitation

"It's like a glorified cowpath" Mayor Nelson P. Crabb said of the alley between Buddy Holly Place and North Third Street.

Members of the community who use the alley were present at Monday's Clear Lake City Council meeting to discuss the need for repairs on the alley. The alley was cited as having many potholes, standing water and loose pavement crumbling.

City Council members were wary about the cost of the project, with a cost of around $90,000 being estimated. But all members agreed to receive a bid on the project and see where it could go from there.

Seawall rehab was reported to be going well by Scott Flory, City Administrator. There was a change order proposal of $39,000 to replace up to 100% of mortar on the seawall. This change order brings the total project cost at $225,930, underneath the budgeted $25,000.

The change order proposal was approved unanimously by City Council members.

Maps have been drawn up for the 2022 Street Resurfacing and Defective Sidewalk Replacement Project. The project map shows about a mile and a half of construction within the bounds of East Main Avenue to the South, Seventh Avenue North to the North, North 10th Street on the West, and North 20th Street on the East.

Construction will include curb and gutter spot repairs and drainage, ADA compliance, and a property sidewalk assessment for defective sidewalks. Sidewalks declared defective will be noted to the property owner so they can fix the sidewalk. Clear Lake City plans to reimburse the cost of concrete for sidewalk reconstruction.

Public Works Department Jeremy Korenberg reported that the work on Buddy Holly Place is finished. He also reported that the 2021 Water Main and Storm Sewer Improvement Project is moving along, with work finishing on North 16th Street this week. Work will move on to First Avenue North and North 12th Street, as well as 20th Street.

The 400 block of Main Avenue alley project is underway, with the sanitary sewer, storm sewer and rough drain already completed. Tuesday work was done on a section of the water main, and concrete is expected to come later in the week.

There was a yearly update on Central Gardens, with recognition given to the work done to beautify one of Clear Lake's areas successfully and maintain progress.

"There are few places within Clear Lake that have been repurposed as successfully as this one” said at-large councilperson Mike Callanan.

The Chief of Police reported two new hires for the Clear Lake.

Creighton Schmidt, finance director for Clear Lake, gave an update on the Wellness Center.

"The last area has been activated in the wellness center with the Daily Grind Café." said Schmidt. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 13 at 4 p.m. and a grand opening for the Wellness Center on May 14 from 8 a.m.-noon. The grand opening will include classes, a bouncy house, a pickleball tournament and other goodies during the event.

North Iowa Corridor (NIC) arrived to talk about Serta closing in Clear Lake. This will effect 86 employees, but NIC assured the City Council that job fairs are already in place and local businesses have reached out to help these employees find new jobs within the area.

NIC also noted a potential new business looking for space on Highway 18.

The Mayor Report ended with Callanan being given a memento for his hand in the rehabilitation of the Seawall: a rock from the Seawall with his initials.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

