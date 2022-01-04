Clear Lake City Council takes steps towards $1.3 million loan for accessibility park

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to remove the incorrect lender to the city of Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake City Council has spent several of its past few meetings reviewing plans for a proposed accessibility park coming to the area, and on Monday night plans towards financing the park began to take shape.

The city reviewed a proposal to enter into a general obligation urban renewal loan agreement in an amount not to exceed $1.3 million.

The loan of up to $1.3 million would go to paying "certain costs" of the accessibility park project, proposed to be located at South 15th Street next to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center.

"It's not every day that you get to take an area of the community that's pretty much blighted in its current condition and transform it in to something really beautiful and spectacular," Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said in a prior council meeting.

Clear Lake taking strides towards future accessibility park A unique and inclusive park could be one of the newest additions to the Clear Lake community.

In a workshop meeting two weeks ago, the council reviewed the estimated cost for the accessibility park, and Kristy Sagdalen King, design consultant on the project from Bergland & Cram, presented a variety of options for the council.

The estimated cost had a wide range, with the low-end sitting at approximately $1.9 million and the high-end topping out at approximately $2.8 million.

While it wasn't a consensus, several members of the council indicated during the workshop that they would prefer to keep costs on the lower end of the price estimate for the time being, with the desired price from the council being $1.8 million.

This $1.3 million loan, if granted, would go a long way towards covering the costs of the upcoming project.

Clear Lake council talks financing over accessibility park in workshop The Clear Lake City Council met in a workshop to discuss their opinions on several ongoing projects, chief among them the accessibility park.

To make the loan possible, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved to add the proposed location for the park to the city's urban renewal area on Monday, a necessary step to be eligible for the loan.

Before officially being able to enter into the loan agreement, the city must hold a public hearing, which the council unanimously approved a motion to do, setting the date for the hearing on Monday, Jan. 17.

The proposed park is designed with the intention of having the entire space be accessible. As a result, the proposed layout of the project will incorporate a large green area next to the playground, various shaded areas and a splash pad accessible to anyone wanting to use it.

Even the infrastructure of the park was designed with inclusivity in mind. A parking lot will be built on the lot, so loading and unloading is safer than it would be with street parking, and a fence will wrap around the perimeter of the park.

Flory said in a previous meeting that the hope is for the project to go through the bidding process in the March of 2022, following the demolition of the buildings on the property, with an aim for construction to begin in the spring or summer and end sometime in the fall.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.