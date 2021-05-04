Clear Lake City Council takes first steps toward Buddy Holly Alley renovation

Clear Lake City Council took significant first steps towards reconstructing the commercial alleyway located on Buddy Holly Place.

Clear Lake City Council met on Monday night to review the proposed renovations to the alleyway behind the buildings on the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place. The City Council unanimously approved the professional services agreement put forward by Veenstra & Kimm Inc., meaning preparations toward construction will begin immediately.

The alley in question is located east of Buddy Holly place, with the alleyway connecting Sixth Avenue North and Seventh Avenue North. The alley serves multiple businesses situated in the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place, including Images Photography, Clear Lake Chiropractic and those in the Executive North Office Suites.

The city has deemed the renovations to the alleyway necessary due to the continuing deterioration of the alley’s surface, which has led to significant drainage problems. The reconstruction aims to repave the entire alley with the use of 6-inch-thick PCC paving. The alley will decrease in size from 20 feet wide to somewhere between 16-18 feet because of utility poles the city is unable to move.