 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake City Council takes first steps toward Buddy Holly Alley renovation
0 comments
alert top story

Clear Lake City Council takes first steps toward Buddy Holly Alley renovation

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG-8892.jpg

Clear Lake City Council approved the $80,000 reconstruction of the alleyway located behind the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place.

 Zachary Dupont

Clear Lake City Council took significant first steps towards reconstructing the commercial alleyway located on Buddy Holly Place.

Clear Lake City Council met on Monday night to review the proposed renovations to the alleyway behind the buildings on the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place. The City Council unanimously approved the professional services agreement put forward by Veenstra & Kimm Inc., meaning preparations toward construction will begin immediately. 

The alley in question is located east of Buddy Holly place, with the alleyway connecting Sixth Avenue North and Seventh Avenue North. The alley serves multiple businesses situated in the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place, including Images Photography, Clear Lake Chiropractic and those in the Executive North Office Suites.

Screen Shot 2021-05-03 at 9.19.30 PM.png

Clear Lake City Council approved the $80,000 reconstruction of the alleyway located behind the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place.

The city has deemed the renovations to the alleyway necessary due to the continuing deterioration of the alley’s surface, which has led to significant drainage problems. The reconstruction aims to repave the entire alley with the use of 6-inch-thick PCC paving. The alley will decrease in size from 20 feet wide to somewhere between 16-18 feet because of utility poles the city is unable to move.

IMG-8890.jpg

Clear Lake City Council approved the $80,000 reconstruction of the alleyway located behind the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place.

The project’s cost is estimated to be around $80,000, with no more than $10,000 of the total cost going toward the professional services agreement. The funds for this project are a part of the $300,000 that the city of Clear Lake set aside for alleyway reconstruction.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Clear Lake City Council approves 2022 budget

An initial concern raised by businesses that use the alleyway was the timeframe of construction potentially taking place over the summer, so a fall construction date was settled on in part because of those concerns, according to Jason Petersburg, the project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm Inc.

“We have had some conversations with some businesses there [Buddy Holly Place] and June and July is not a good time to be tearing this alley up... so this schedule will likely be well received by the businesses there,” Petersburg said. 

IMG-8891.jpg

Clear Lake City Council approved the $80,000 reconstruction of the alleyway located behind the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place.

Businesses that share this alleyway will not be re-assessed for the reconstruction. 

Aug. 2 is the expected date for a contract to be selected for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin on Sept. 7, lasting just over a month, with a planned completion date of Oct. 15.

FLASH SALE! Get 6 months of the Globe online for $1

Fair weather brought out the runners, joggers and walkers to Clear Lake for the city's annual 5K run.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News