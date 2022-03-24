Clear Lake City Council disapproves of dock project

Summer is right around the corner, and with it the demand for more dock space on the lake will soon be at the forefront of discussion.

However, on Tuesday morning the Clear Lake City Council disapproved of a proposal from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to add four new boat slips to the city.

The plan would have turned the public approach located on 20th Avenue South into an 80-foot-long dock that would include four new boat slips.

Currently, the approach is only available for small boat tie-ups, according to board member Jake Kopriva. The Parks and Rec Board has already received a permit for the dock project from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"We want to see if we can increase this slip space for the community, due to the high demand," Kopriva said.

City council member Mike Callanan noted that the wait list in the community for a boat slip space currently stands at 348 people.

Kopriva also offered the possibility of future slip spaces being added to North Lakeview Drive, but that was noted as a future project as there is no permit for it at this time.

Overall, the Clear Lake City Council did not approve of the project proposal from the advisory board.

City Council member Bennett Smith opened the gates very critical of the proposal, stating that it doesn't resolve enough of the issue to be worthy of the city's consideration.

"This proposal does very little to solve that problem, and is simply not viable," Smith said. "A dock at that location would create significant problems related to access and use for others."

Smith didn't criticize the proposal without inserting a recommendation on how to solve the boat slip issue, however, putting forward the idea of a lottery system where everyone who applied for a boat slip would be eligible for a drawing.

"Frankly, we have some people who have occupied a public boat slip for a long time," Smith said, "while others have waited over 10 years on the list for their name to come to the top. ... A lottery system would be a much more fair and democratic approach to the use of these public slips."

Council member Gary Hugi was also not impressed by the advisory board's proposal for the new dock.

"I'm going to be very frank with it, I'm not going to put my support or recommendation for this dock to go in," Hugi said. "I can't get behind this at all."

Hugi cited the dimensions of the dock and the parking limitations on 20th Avenue South as major reasons for disapproving of the project.

Council member Dana Brant admitted he was more torn and wasn't sure which way he would ultimately vote but said he was leaning toward opposing the project like Smith and Hugi.

Brant's biggest concern was losing the public approach that currently occupies the space if the proposal was approved.

Brant was joined in uncertainty by council member Mark Ebeling, who said he wanted to at least wait until next year before potentially approving the project.

Callanan was the council's lone voice of support for the project, stating the issues raised by the council are overshadowed by the need to get people off the boat slip waiting list.

"I would ask the council to consider one thing," Callanan said. "If you do indeed vote this down, I would like to revisit it for next season and maybe look at it with a new look and new approach."

Both Callanan and Hugi also expressed opposition to Smith's idea of a lottery drawing for the public boat slips.

The council ultimately rejected having the proposal be brought forth at a future council meeting four votes to one, with Callanan casting the lone vote of approval.

City administrator Scott Flory noted that the vote was not an outright rejection of the project, rather a rejection of the council hearing the proposal at an official city council meeting at this time.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

