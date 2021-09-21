Clear Lake City Council approves two new letters of intent

The building was described as "dilapidated" by Flory in city council, and he said he is thankful for the coming renovations to the building.

"This is a real exciting project for Clear Lake," Flory said. "I think this is an underutilized property ... and with a fair amount of investments it's going to turn it into a really productive property for us."

Aside from the aesthetic improvements, Flory says there are clear economic benefits from RCP's plan with the building.

Upon completion of renovations, it is expected that Greenlee Corrugated Solutions Inc. will enter into a 10-year lease agreement on the building. Greenlee will operate its corrugated packaging company out of the location and will initially bring up to 10 new jobs to the community.

RCP's renovations will also more than double the assessment of the building, with Flory estimating the assessment will jump from $660,040 to $1.5 million.

Flory anticipates that RCP would be eligible for property tax exemptions of 75% in the first year after completion of renovations, 60% the second year, 45% the third year, 30% the fourth year and 15% the fifth and final year of the program.