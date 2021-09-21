Clear Lake City Council approves two new letters of intent

Clear Lake City Council met on Monday night to review a handful of projects, including two letters of intent that could be a major economic benefit to the city.
Willow Creek
The biggest project on the agenda Monday night was to potentially enter into a non-binding letter of intent with the Embree Development Group.
The Embree Development Group, based out of Georgetown, Texas, has interest in potentially building a new retail space in the Willow Creek area of Clear Lake, south of Highway 18.
The proposed project would encompass 47,000 square feet of commercial and retail space along with 5.5 acres of parking space. According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, the Embree Development Group anticipated capital investment will be $8 million for the project.
This Willow Creek development first came up earlier this year when the Clear Lake City Council expanded the city's urban renewal plan, adding the Willow Creek area to the urban renewal plan.
The Clear Lake City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. March 15 to amend its consolidated urban renewal plan to include two new commercial projects.
Under the urban renewal plan, there are some incentives the city can provide to the Embree Development Group. Those incentives include an incremental property tax rebate agreement for 10 years, not to exceed $850,000, $350,000 to finance water and sewer extensions needed for the project and an economic development grant to cover infrastructure costs not to exceed $550,000.
The project from Embree also would require a storm sewer needing to be relocated, and to help offset the cost of that the city would provide no more than $400,000. For this, the city would again need to revise its urban renewal area.
Chad Schreck, the president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, said that working with Embree was exciting news for the city.
"Embree development, they've worked with as many big names as you can think of, so having them work here in town is a really, really good thing for us," Schreck said. "Congrats to the city, awesome economic development news tonight."
Flory said that the developers intend to start construction on the project by April 1 of next year with a completion date of Aug. 1, 2023. However, Flory described the anticipated completion date as "conservative."
After review the city council voted unanimously 5-0 to approve the letter of intent.
Five Star Cooperative
Clear Lake City Council had a second letter of intent to review at Monday night's meeting, this one with RCP Investments LLC.
Renovations are currently underway on what was formerly the Five Star Cooperative property located on 2809 Main Avenue in Clear Lake.
The building was described as "dilapidated" by Flory in city council, and he said he is thankful for the coming renovations to the building.
"This is a real exciting project for Clear Lake," Flory said. "I think this is an underutilized property ... and with a fair amount of investments it's going to turn it into a really productive property for us."
Aside from the aesthetic improvements, Flory says there are clear economic benefits from RCP's plan with the building.
Upon completion of renovations, it is expected that Greenlee Corrugated Solutions Inc. will enter into a 10-year lease agreement on the building. Greenlee will operate its corrugated packaging company out of the location and will initially bring up to 10 new jobs to the community.
RCP's renovations will also more than double the assessment of the building, with Flory estimating the assessment will jump from $660,040 to $1.5 million.
Flory anticipates that RCP would be eligible for property tax exemptions of 75% in the first year after completion of renovations, 60% the second year, 45% the third year, 30% the fourth year and 15% the fifth and final year of the program.
The building will also need an estimated $380,000 in storm sewer improvements, which Flory said the city would reimburse the developer for.
After review the city council voted unanimously 5-0 to approve the letter of intent of RCP Investments.
Renovations have already begun on the building, with Flory estimating that work will be complete sometime this fall.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont