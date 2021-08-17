Clear Lake City Council approves new sewer project

CDBG application approved

As discussed in the previous city council meeting, two public hearings took place at Monday night’s meeting regarding the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Jessica and Austin Wood, the owners of the building on 2 N. 4th St., are seeking a CDBG to turn the upper levels of their building into residential apartments.

The first of the two public hearings were to discuss community development & housing needs in Clear Lake, and the second was to discuss the CDBG application specifically. During the second public hearing, Chad Shreck of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and Stacy Doughan of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce both praised the Wood family’s contributions to the city.

“It’s really imperative for us to recognize how fortunate we are to have a great family like them interested in investing in a property like this,” Shreck said. “Really excited to see what they’re doing with this, and we know they’re going to do it right.”

“It’s just a great opportunity for us,” Doughan said. “This would be another win for our historic downtown.”

