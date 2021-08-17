Clear Lake City Council approves new sewer project

Monday night’s Clear Lake City Council Meeting reviewed a handful of projects happening around the community. Here’s a look at some of the projects that were discussed.
New sewer project
Clear Lake City Council voted unanimously to approve the date of bid letting for a series of storm sewer and water main reconstruction projects around the city.
There are four different areas of reconstruction for the project:
- From South 11th Street to Eighth Avenue Court South and South 12th Street.
- Intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street.
- Intersection of North 16th Street and 2nd Avenue North.
- Intersection of First Avenue North and North 20th Street.
Each of these four sections of road will see either storm sewer improvements, water main improvements or both.
The cost of construction for all four projects is estimated to be $660,000 with an estimated start date of Oct. 4, 2021.
The estimated date for completion is June 17, 2022, but Jason Petersburg of Veenstra & Kimm Inc. is hopeful that two of the four projects will be complete before the end of the year.
The bid letting date is now set for Wednesday, Sept. 15, with a public hearing to follow at the Clear Lake City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.
CDBG application approved
As discussed in the previous city council meeting, two public hearings took place at Monday night’s meeting regarding the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Jessica and Austin Wood, the owners of the building on 2 N. 4th St., are seeking a CDBG to turn the upper levels of their building into residential apartments.
The city council reviewed a handful of projects at its Monday night meeting and spent time acknowledging the fire department’s 150th anniversary.
The first of the two public hearings were to discuss community development & housing needs in Clear Lake, and the second was to discuss the CDBG application specifically. During the second public hearing, Chad Shreck of the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and Stacy Doughan of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce both praised the Wood family’s contributions to the city.
“It’s really imperative for us to recognize how fortunate we are to have a great family like them interested in investing in a property like this,” Shreck said. “Really excited to see what they’re doing with this, and we know they’re going to do it right.”
“It’s just a great opportunity for us,” Doughan said. “This would be another win for our historic downtown.”
An old favorite of Clear Lake is about to make a return to the downtown area.
The Wood family recently bought the building to open Charlie’s Soda Fountain and are renting out remaining space on the first floor for commercial use.
The Wood family aims to turn the upstairs space of the building, which has sat vacant for seven years, into three separate apartments: a one-bedroom apartment and a pair of two-bedroom apartments.
The Clear Lake City Council voted unanimously to approve to begin the application for the CDBG.
Wellness Center upgrades
The Clear Lake City Council reviewed some new purchases and upgrades for the Wellness Center currently under construction.
Adam Long presented two separate purchases to the council, a security system installment and a contract for new furniture.
The Clear Lake wellness center is becoming closer to seeing what the end product will look like as details and layout is established.
The new security system to be installed in the Wellness Center by Electronic Engineering Co. will cost a total of $75,978.45. The preliminary furniture cost estimate totaled $80,616.09 and will be purchased from Storey Kenworthy.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved both purchases for the Wellness Center 5-0.
Sea Wall update
There was a brief update on the Sea Wall restoration project from Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory.
Flory discussed his meeting with a contractor to go over what would be needed to restore the Sea Wall properly. The work that needs to be done is more significant than Flory and the city initially anticipated.
The Sea Wall was constructed along Clear Lake and near downtown in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“There is quite a bit of rehab work needed... It’s going to be a really significant job,” Flory said. “It’s going to be a lot more than what we budgeted.”
Flory went on to say that the Sea Wall was not going anywhere, and in previous meetings, the city council has stated their intentions to restore the Sea Wall.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont