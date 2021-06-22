Clear Lake City Council approves Main Avenue reconstruction

Downtown Clear Lake is scheduled to receive more renovations in the coming months.

On Monday night, Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the professional services agreement to bring major renovations to an alleyway off of Main Ave.

The entrance to the alleyway is on Main Avenue between North Fourth Street and North Fifth Street, behind what used to be Thrifty White and is about to be the home to three new Clear Lake businesses. The alleyway runs parallel to North Fourth and Fifth Streets.

The three businesses that will occupy that building on the corner of Main Avenue and North Fourth Street are Charlie’s Soda Fountain, White Barn Picket Fence and Nash & Ivy.

The estimated cost of the reconstruction is $99,000, with plans of replacing the utilities, renovating the drainage, and repaving the alleyway. There are also plans to try and add a few additional parking spaces.

Due to the extensive electrical work that needs to be done in the alleyway, Alliant Energy has agreed to reimburse the City of Clear Lake approximately $20,000 towards the cost of repaving the alleyway.