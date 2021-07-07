Clear Lake City Council approves final pay estimate for Maine Avenue reconstruction

The Clear Lake City Council met Thursday night and unanimously approved the final pay estimate for the reconstruction of the eastern portion of Main Avenue.

The estimated final cost of the entire project was $2,289,048.05, with the cost of the work completed totaling $2,037,867.43. The total cost of construction for the project came in $180,500 less than the initial contract price put forward by Wicks Construction.

The Main Avenue reconstruction took place on the eastern portion of the street, running from North 14th Street to North 20th Street.

The aim of the project was to update the sewer and drainage system, sidewalks and road pavement, along with extending the bike lane along the side of the road.

This project is an extension of Main Avenue reconstruction completed between North 20th Street and North 24th Street around two years ago.

With construction complete and all pay estimates approved, Wicks Construction filed a certificate of completion for the Clear Lake City Council’s approval.

The final assessment plan will be presented to the Clear Lake City Council at their next meeting on Monday, July 19.

