Clear Lake City Council approves Emerald Edge street-lighting plan

The Clear Lake City Council on Monday night approved preliminary plans for the Emerald Edge subdivision's upgraded street lighting project and set Nov. 16 as the date for bid letting and Nov. 21 for a public hearing.

The new subdivision will be located on the north side of U.S. Highway 18 between North 14th and North 20th streets. The upgraded street lighting is part of the development agreement with developer Sukup Ag LLC approved in December. The city agreed to offset the costs associated with installation of upgraded lighting. The developer will reimburse the city for the cost of the standard Alliant streetlight fixtures.

An agreement was entered into with Veenstra & Kimm to design, bid, and oversee construction of the project. Project consultant Jason Petersburg reviewed the proposed preliminary plans with the council.

The project entails placement of nine new decorative streetlight fixtures with foundations, approximately 2,000 feet of electrical conduit and conductor and a lighting control panel. The estimated cost of construction is $111,224.50, much higher than anticipated in December, which is why a public hearing must be held.

The Emerald Edge subdivision is being developed on 64 acres of land formerly used for agriculture. It includes seven buildable lots and one outlot that may be subdivided later. A new Hy-Vee grocery store and convenience mart is being built on the 6.5 acre lot directly across from the Kwik Star on North 20th Street. Under the original proposal the Hy-Vee was supposed to be finished by December.

“They delayed a number of their stores,” said City Administrator Scott Flory. “The economy kind of put the brakes on some of that stuff. They are just now starting some of those back up. We are hopeful that we (Clear Lake) will be one they start back up again.”

Flory said two residential lots have also been sold, but building can’t begin until the infrastructure was in place. It took several months for the developer to resolve issues with the drainage district, but once that was done roads and turn lanes began to appear. “They invested a lot out there,” Flory said. “All that is left to do is pave.”

Once a contractor is chosen for the street lighting project, work is scheduled to begin in March.