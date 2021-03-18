Clear Lake City Council approves 2022 budget

It’s official.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget Monday evening after a public hearing where no written or verbal comments were made.
“We are required by law to set a budget and live within that, and I think it’s a wonderful situation and a wonderful process,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake at-large councilman and mayor pro-tem. “At the national level that doesn’t seem to happen, and the numbers in my lifetime have become astronomic … but I do, from my own involvement here, applaud the process of municipal governments that set a budget and then work real hard to make that.
“I think that’s a very good process and I guess I’m proud of being part of that.”
The council’s action came two weeks after it approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2022 at $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation.
Fiscal year 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year the city’s tax levy has declined or remained the same.
In fiscal year 2017, the city tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04; for fiscal year 2018, the tax rate declined from $10.04 to $9.80; and for fiscal year 2019, the tax rate decreased from $9.80 to $9.70.
The approved fiscal year 2022 budget is nearly $14.9 million, with $9.7 million going toward operations and maintenance, $4.5 million toward capital and about $706,228 going to debt service.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said earlier this month that the proposed budget is “a little less fiscally aggressive” than the amended fiscal year 2021 budget of about $18.6 million, which he said was the city’s largest budget in his time as administrator.
Some of the capital projects slated for fiscal year 2022 are the park expansion project on South 15th Street, an alley improvement project and the initial stages for South Lakeview Drive.
The capital purchases include two patrol cars, equipment and furniture for the wellness center, a skid loader and trailer and a utility truck and pickup truck.
The projected ending cash balance in the general fund in fiscal year 2022 is nearly $5 million, which is comparable to Mason City's, a community nearly three times its size, Flory said.
“I mentioned at the last meeting that, that is a really outstanding level to have in reserve,” he said. “That’s about 62% of our general fund operating budget.”
The 2022 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2021, to June 31, 2022.
