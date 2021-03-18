Clear Lake City Council approves 2022 budget

It’s official.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget Monday evening after a public hearing where no written or verbal comments were made.

“We are required by law to set a budget and live within that, and I think it’s a wonderful situation and a wonderful process,” said Mike Callanan, Clear Lake at-large councilman and mayor pro-tem. “At the national level that doesn’t seem to happen, and the numbers in my lifetime have become astronomic … but I do, from my own involvement here, applaud the process of municipal governments that set a budget and then work real hard to make that.

“I think that’s a very good process and I guess I’m proud of being part of that.”

The council’s action came two weeks after it approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2022 at $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation.

Fiscal year 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year the city’s tax levy has declined or remained the same.

In fiscal year 2017, the city tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04; for fiscal year 2018, the tax rate declined from $10.04 to $9.80; and for fiscal year 2019, the tax rate decreased from $9.80 to $9.70.

