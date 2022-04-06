Clear Lake approves Sea Wall rehabilitation project

The historic Sea Wall in Clear Lake has seen better days over the years, and it's not something that has gone ignored by city officials.

The Clear Lake City Council on Monday night reviewed plans to approve a bid to begin the rehabilitation process on the wall.

The Sea Wall was constructed along Clear Lake and near downtown in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

But after 85 years in the community, the Sea Wall is beginning to succumb to old age, showing noticeable signs of deterioration. The wall is crumbling in certain areas, with chunks of rock now wholly missing.

Clear Lake received three bids for the Sea Wall rehabilitation project, with the city council deciding to accept the bid from TNT Tuckpointing & Building Restoration from Stockton, Iowa.

The bid from TNT was the lowest of the three bids received by the city council, coming in at a total of $186,930. Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory noted that the bid came in well below the initial estimated cost of the project of $250,000

Restoring the Sea Wall has been a talking point in the Clear Lake community for a long time now, with supervisor Mike Callanan stating the city has been working on the project for some time.

"We've been working on this for well over two years now," Callanan said. "It's a focal point of our lake shore."

In July of last year, former state Senator and current Clear Lake resident Betty Soukup formed the Save the Sea Wall group in an effort to help push the Sea Wall restoration forward as a priority of the city.

The reason for the project cost and timeline is due to its complexity. Because of the wall's age, the project requires specific materials and tools to be done correctly.

"We wanted to do it right, and we wanted to do it justice," Callanan said. "You don't just call somebody up and say 'hey we got a project why don't you run down here, take a look and maybe we can get started tomorrow.'"

The council received support for the project during the public hearing over the bid, when Beth Ann Schumacher from the Clear Lake Historical Society spoke on the importance of the project.

"From my viewpoint as a historian, I would be very, very pleased if that would be the choice of the council," Schumacher said. "It would be nice to be able to stabilize that for the future."

The council unanimously approved the resolution awarding the contract to TNT.

Flory said he anticipates construction starting before the end of the spring, but no date has been finalized, as the city must first have a preconstruction conference with TNT.

The date for the conference has not been set, but Flory noted in the Monday night meeting that it should be set up within the next 10 days.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

