Clear Lake approves 2022 tax levy, sets budget hearing

The city of Clear Lake’s property tax levy will remain the same for the fourth straight year.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2022 at $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation after a public hearing which no one attended Monday evening.
“Again at $9.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation that is a strong position to be in, in terms of competing for economic development projects,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, during his fiscal year 2022 preliminary budget presentation.
The council’s action marks the sixth consecutive year the city’s tax levy rate has declined or remained the same.
In fiscal year 2017, the city tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04; for fiscal year 2018, the tax rate declined from $10.04 to $9.80; and for fiscal year 2019, the tax rate decreased from $9.80 to $9.70.
According to fiscal year 2021 data, Clear Lake has the fifth lowest tax levy rate among 95 cities with populations of more than 4,000 in the state of Iowa, and its consolidated tax rate, which also includes the tax levies of Clear Lake Schools, Cerro Gordo County, NIACC and the sanitary district, is the seventh lowest.
“As I say every year when these companies look at the long-term cost of doing business and make selections in one community versus another you better believe they recognize property taxes as a business cost,” Flory said.
Clear Lake’s maximum fiscal year 2022 property tax rate comprises the general fund levy ($7.63830), tort levy ($0.36147), employee benefit levy ($1.38562) and the debt service levy ($0.31461).
The general fund levy, which funds the city’s public safety, library, park and recreation, public works and administration departments, and the debt service levy are decreasing by a total of $0.09168 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2021.
While the tort and employee benefit levies are increasing by a total of $0.09168 per $1,000 taxable valuation from fiscal year 2021.
Under the approved maximum tax rate, residential properties with an assessed valuation of $150,000 in Clear Lake would receive a $786 tax bill for city government services, which is $19.43 more than fiscal year 2021.
Flory attributes that entirely to an increase in the state's residential rollback.
The residential rollback for fiscal year 2022 is set at 56.41%, which is an increase from the previous year’s 55.07%.
The taxable valuation for fiscal year 2022 is $728.1 million, which is a $33.3 million, or 4.5%, increase from fiscal year 2021.
“The significance there to point out is of course that happens despite the commercial rollback, the industrial rollback from 100% to 90% and as I’ve said before now the multi-family property rollback, so that is significant for us for sure,” Flory said.
Clear Lake’s largest source of revenue is property taxes, which will represent about 40% of the city’s total revenues in fiscal year 2022.
However, it also receives revenue from road use tax, local option sales tax, hotel motel tax and other sources.
In 2019, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill that requires cities to approve, by resolution, the maximum amount of tax dollars for the fiscal year budget before it approves its final budget.
If those dollars exceed 102% of the funds collected in the current fiscal year, the vote to approve the resolution must be a two-thirds majority.
The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget is nearly $14.9 million, with $9.7 million going toward operations and maintenance, $4.5 million toward capital and about $706,228 going to debt service.
Flory said the proposed budget is “a little less fiscally aggressive” than the amended fiscal year 2021 budget of about $18.6 million, which he said was the city’s largest budget in his time as administrator.
Some of the capital projects slated for fiscal year 2022 are the park expansion project on South 15th Street, an alley improvement project and the initial stages for South Lakeview Drive.
The capital purchases include two patrol cars, equipment and furniture for the wellness center, a skid loader and trailer and a utility truck and pickup truck.
The projected ending cash balance in the general fund in fiscal year 2022 is nearly $5 million, which is comparable to Mason City's, a community nearly three times its size, Flory said.
"That is certainly a strong financial position to be in terms of a cash balance in the general fund," he said. "That represents 62% of the general fund budget, a very strong position to be in. Very few cities, if any, would be anywhere near that level of fiscal position."
Flory prepared the fiscal year 2022 budget with Finance Director Creighton Schmidt, who was hired in September after longtime director Linda Nelson retired.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget and set a public hearing for it.
The public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 15, at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
After the public hearing, the council is expected to vote on the budget, and Schmidt will submit the certified budget to the state prior to the city’s March 31 deadline.
The 2022 fiscal year runs from July 1, 2021, to June 31, 2022.
Budget documents are available at City Hall and online at www.cityofclearlake.com ahead of the hearing.
For questions about the preliminary budget prior to the hearing, call 641-357-5267.
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-FABER.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-FORMANEK.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-TOEBE.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-1.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-2.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-3.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-4.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-6.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-7.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-8.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-9.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-10.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-11.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-13.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-14.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-15.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-16.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-18.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-20.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-21.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-22.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-23.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-24.jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.