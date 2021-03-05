Clear Lake approves 2022 tax levy, sets budget hearing

The city of Clear Lake’s property tax levy will remain the same for the fourth straight year.

The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved the maximum property tax levy for fiscal year 2022 at $9.70 per $1,000 taxable property valuation after a public hearing which no one attended Monday evening.

“Again at $9.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation that is a strong position to be in, in terms of competing for economic development projects,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, during his fiscal year 2022 preliminary budget presentation.

The council’s action marks the sixth consecutive year the city’s tax levy rate has declined or remained the same.

In fiscal year 2017, the city tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04; for fiscal year 2018, the tax rate declined from $10.04 to $9.80; and for fiscal year 2019, the tax rate decreased from $9.80 to $9.70.

According to fiscal year 2021 data, Clear Lake has the fifth lowest tax levy rate among 95 cities with populations of more than 4,000 in the state of Iowa, and its consolidated tax rate, which also includes the tax levies of Clear Lake Schools, Cerro Gordo County, NIACC and the sanitary district, is the seventh lowest.