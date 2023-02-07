The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved more than $1.2 million in street projects at its regular meeting Monday.

It was the second time the projects have been bid after a lone bid last summer came in more than 60% higher than expected, prompting to council to reject that bid.

The proposed project includes resurfacing roads, making sidewalk ramps ADA-compliant, replacing deficient gutters and curbs, along with milling. The area is bounded by South Main Avenue, North Seventh Avenue, North 10th Avenue and North 20th Street. The project also will include a third bid for the east-west alley located between Buddy Holly Place and North Third Street.

The project is being broken up into two "divisions." Division I includes street patching, sidewalk replacement, ramps, and spot curb and gutter replacement, while Division II includes the street resurfacing.

Division I was awarded to Wicks Construction out of Decorah for $462,039, which was 19.8% higher than the engineer's estimate of $385,609. The city also received a bid from Mid-Continent Contracting for $477,087. That portion of the project is expected to begin in mid-to-late April and finish in mid-June.

Division II's lone bid of $593,315 from Heartland Asphalt of Mason City was 3.8% more than the engineer's estimate. That work is expected to begin after July 4 and finish by the end of August. Heartland was also the lone bidder for the alley project and came in 2% higher than estimates at $64,921.

"If you recall we've made numerous improvements in the underground structure in the same areas here the last year-and-a-half, or so," said City Administrator Scott Flory.

He specifically pointed out the 2021 storm sewer and water main improvement project. Flory said many of the streets have not been resurfaced for "a number of years."

"I think it's a great project. It's something we've been planning for a while," Flory said. "Both contractors have done significant work here over the years. Both have done a really good job for us, so if you award it we're excited to work with them again."

