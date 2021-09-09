Clear Lake alley reconstruction project delayed

However, Flory still hopes one of the two projects will be complete before the end of the year. The 600 block of Buddy Holly Place will be rebid separately from the 400 block of Main Avenue project, with a new bid-letting date of Thursday, Sept. 16, with hopes to have construction begin by the end of the month and completed by the end of October.

The 400 block of Main Avenue is still a project on the council’s radar but will be pushed back to next year with hopes to have it complete before June 1, though no official timetable was given yet by city council.

The two alley projects are part of a Clear Lake City Council initiative to repair alleys across the city; the city council set aside $300,000 for those projects. The two alleyways will not take up the entirety of the money budgeted by the city council, with the estimated cost of construction ranging from $143,511 to $166,191, depending on if decorative PCC and bollards are used.

Assessment issues

When discussing the final schedule for assessments for the East Main Avenue Street reconstruction project, a city council member raised issues regarding two property owners receiving incorrect assessments from the city. According to Flory, "around 90" property owners received assessments for the project.