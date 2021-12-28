Clear Lake aiming to use ARPA funds on infrastructure improvements

Heading into 2022, the city of Clear Lake is keen on making some serious infrastructure improvements.

In a Clear Lake City Council workshop last week, officials began taking the first steps toward allocating the money received via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with infrastructure taking center stage.

Clear Lake received approximately $1.1 million from ARPA, a federal grant program launched by President Joe Biden to help communities recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the program, the money received can only be used for specific purposes, such as public health, revenue replacement and negative economic impacts.

Clear Lake has decided to zero in on infrastructure, with an emphasis on making storm sewer and wastewater improvements.

According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, there are three projects, specifically, that have caught the council's eye.

The first, upgrades to the city's storm-sewer collection system and water distribution system improvements. Flory noted during the workshop that this is a project already underway, but the cost of it would be eligible to be covered by ARPA.

The second, upgrades to the water treatment plant's water pumps, and safety improvements to its chlorine room.

Lastly, improvements to the geographic information system (GIS) mapping of water and to the sanitary sewer and storm sewer infrastructure.

"These may not be the most flashy improvements," Flory said. "But they are integral to public health and quality of life."

According to Creighton Schmidt, Clear Lake Director of Finance and Administrative Services, the cost of the three will total approximately $1.1 million, the entirety of Clear Lake's ARPA funding.

The largest chunk of that dollar amount is taken up by the distribution upgrades, at an estimated cost of $700,000, with the other two projects each costing approximately $200,000.

"The Clear Lake City Council has always placed a high priority on infrastructure," Flory said. "So it is not surprising that is where we are opting to devote these resources."

A secondary reason for the council focusing in on infrastructure, according to Flory, is due to the restrictions to which communities must adhere when spending ARPA money. Flory said that he and Schmidt decided to key in on infrastructure projects in an effort to be in compliance with ARPA, and not risk having to return any of the money given.

Clear Lake has only received half of its $1.1 million in ARPA funding, with the other half expected to arrive in the spring or summer of 2022.

Cities and counties have until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate ARPA funding and until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend funds, according to the National League of Cities.

Iowa cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for funding from ARPA from the $130 billion in total allocated for local governments.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

