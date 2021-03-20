Clear Lake accepts competitive quotes for North Ninth Street storm sewer project

The second and third options involved removing North Ninth Street paving between North Shore Drive and Clear Lake and reconstructing it so the water drains toward the lake.

Petersburg said in conversations with city staff, it was determined to proceed with the first option estimated to cost $30,000.

The location was also considered for storm water quality improvements as well because of its proximity to the lake, but because of “very limited depth,” they weren’t feasible, he said.

“This kind of turned out to be a little more challenging than what we had originally hoped because it sits so low there,” Flory said, noting the storm sewer pipe is lower than the lake elevation.

The possibility of a rain garden was also entertained, but the area isn’t big enough for one to provide adequate treatment of the storm water at the site.

The storm sewer line serves about a 7.5-acre drainage area near the lake, according to Veenstra & Kimm.

After Petersburg’s review, the council unanimously approved setting the date to receive competitive quotes for the storm sewer pipe replacement project on March 31.

The council is scheduled to award the project at its meeting on April 5.