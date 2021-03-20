 Skip to main content
Clear Lake accepts competitive quotes for North Ninth Street storm sewer project
Clear Lake accepts competitive quotes for North Ninth Street storm sewer project

A storm sewer project on North Shore Drive and North Ninth Street in Clear Lake will be smaller in scope and cost than planned.

That’s what City Administrator Scott Flory told the Clear Lake City Council earlier this week.

Ninth Street

A storm sewer pipe replacement project is proposed on North Ninth Street between North Shore Drive and Clear Lake. The project is estimated to cost $30,000. 

“This is something we originally thought we might be doing a collection chamber system there and some other storm water quality improvements, but we’re not going to be able to do those there because of the existing conditions,” he said.

Jason Petersburg, a project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm Inc., reviewed the proposed plans and specifications for the project with the council.

The city of Clear Lake contacted Veenstra & Kimm late last fall after the city discovered sections of the storm sewer line on North Ninth Street between North Shore Drive and the lake had been damaged or collapsed.

Flory said the section is an “unusually-shaped storm sewer," and Petersburg said it's the first storm sewer line he's seen of this size.

Unable to replace the damaged pipe, measuring 11 inches tall and 36 inches wide, with an equivalent of the same size, Veenstra & Kimm explored three alternative options.

The first was replacing the storm sewer line with a 30-inch equivalent elliptical pipe, which is the largest pipe that can fit under the driveway and public sidewalk.

The second and third options involved removing North Ninth Street paving between North Shore Drive and Clear Lake and reconstructing it so the water drains toward the lake.

Petersburg said in conversations with city staff, it was determined to proceed with the first option estimated to cost $30,000.

The location was also considered for storm water quality improvements as well because of its proximity to the lake, but because of “very limited depth,” they weren’t feasible, he said.

“This kind of turned out to be a little more challenging than what we had originally hoped because it sits so low there,” Flory said, noting the storm sewer pipe is lower than the lake elevation.

The possibility of a rain garden was also entertained, but the area isn’t big enough for one to provide adequate treatment of the storm water at the site.

The storm sewer line serves about a 7.5-acre drainage area near the lake, according to Veenstra & Kimm.

After Petersburg’s review, the council unanimously approved setting the date to receive competitive quotes for the storm sewer pipe replacement project on March 31.

The council is scheduled to award the project at its meeting on April 5.

Construction is slated to begin April 12 and be substantially completed by May 14.

“It’s a pretty simple project, so it has a pretty tight schedule for construction,” Flory said. “I think a month is plenty of time.”

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

