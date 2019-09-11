The city of Clarion has parted ways with its administrator.
The Clarion City Council approved a separation agreement and release with Jordan Cook, who has been the city administrator since November 2017, during a special meeting Tuesday.
“The City employed Cook as City Administrator and the parties desire to end their relationship and fully and finally settle all issues arising out of Cook’s employment without the necessity of any further administrative or legal action,” the agreement stated.
Cook resigned as city administrator, effective Tuesday, with the city waiving the 60-day notice requirement. His resignation is not in lieu of termination, the agreement states.
He will receive a one-time lump sum payment of $29,240.35, including four months of salary, unused earned vacation and personal days and six months of insurance premium.
The agreement was “executed as a compromise settlement of a disputed claim, liability and/or wrongdoing for which is expressly denied by the parties released,” and the obligations of the agreement “do not constitute an admission of liability on the part of any person or entity,” it states.
Cook, who was reached via Facebook on Wednesday, said he and the city entered into the separation agreement mutually, but he declined to comment further stating they don’t discuss personnel matters.
Under the separation agreement, Cook agreed not to sue the city in the future.
The special meeting Tuesday was set after a closed session on Sept. 3, where Cook’s performance was reviewed. It was the second of two closed sessions to discuss the matter. The other was Aug. 20.
After the closed session, Cook was placed on paid administrative leave until his departure Tuesday, said Mayor Duane Asbe.
Earlier this summer, the City Council amended its ordinances related to the responsibilities of the city administrator, mayor, mayor pro tem and police department.
The ordinance related to the city administrator duties was amended to include more supervision of the city’s departments, including the police department.
Asbe, who is in his second year as mayor after serving two terms as a councilman, said the ordinance amendments and the separation agreement and release are “totally unrelated” to each other.
The council’s ordinance changes were made to improve the city’s efficiency and better serve the residents, he noted.
Cook, a Nebraska native, was hired by the city of Clarion in November 2017 after serving as an assistant to city engineer in La Vista, Nebraska, for more than a year. He has a master’s degree in urban studies and public affairs from the University of Nebraska Omaha.
A human relations committee, comprising Asbe, Councilwoman Teresa Lancaster and Councilman Dave Maxheimer, will meet this week to discuss the city’s next steps.
Asbe said the committee will discuss Clarion’s interim options as well as how it plans to proceed with hiring a full-time administrator.
“As far as timeframe, it’s impossible to say,” he said when asked when the council hopes to have a new administrator in place.
The mayor will remain the city’s chief executive officer, per the city’s ordinance.
The council meets the first and second Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa this weekend (with photos)
Annual Duncanfest event is this weekend
The 17th Annual Duncanfest will be held Sept. 14-15 at the Duncan Community Ballroom.
Local polka favorites Malek’s Fishermen Band will kick off each day, followed by a lineup of regional acts. Meals and a full bar will be available, with free booth seating. Admission is $15 Saturday, $12 Sunday, or $25 for a two-day pass. Kids 18 and under are free with adult admission.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Noon-1:30 p.m./3-4:30 p.m. – Malek’s Fishermen Band
1:30-3 p.m./4:30-6 p.m. – Adam and The Jolly Jammers
6-9 p.m. – Leo Lonnie Orchestra
Sunday, Sept. 15
8 a.m. – Polka Mass by Malek’s Fishermen Band (St. Wencelaus Church)
9-10:15 a.m. – Breakfast buffet
Noon-1:30 p.m./3-4:30 p.m. – Leo Lonnie Orchestra
1:30-3 p.m./4:30-6 p.m. – Brian and The Mississippi Valley Dutchmen
The Duncan Ballroom is located at 2337 Nation Ave., Britt. Visit www.duncanballroom for more details.
Local nature haven offers outdoor activities and hands-on learning
Lime Creek Nature Center provides visitors of all ages hands-on education about the area’s wildlife and natural resources.
The center includes a library, auditorium, playful learning center, mounted animals, and live aquarium displays of local reptiles, amphibians, and fish. Just outside the building is a small amphitheatre, bird-feeding station, and picnic area.
Miles of combined paved, gravel, and dirt trails surround the center, which allow for all skill levels of hiking, as well as mountain biking, snow biking, snow shoeing, and cross-country skiing.
The grounds also feature scenic lookout points, a hike-in primitive campsite, lakeside dog training area, and designated equestrian parking and trails.
Lime Creek Nature Center is located immediately north of Mason City on U.S. Highway 65 N. Find them on Facebook for details and event information.
Clear Lake Farmers Market open Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 20 in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.
Final Midstates Fall Horse Show of the season this weekend
Mid States Horse Shows' final Mason City show of the season is underway, wrapping up Sunday, Sept. 15, at the North Iowa Events Center.
Throughout each day, talented horse and rider Hunter-Jumper teams will perform a series judged events which consist of precision jump courses, designed for judges to score the horse’s performance based on its behavior, movement, and execution of commands.
The North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.
North Iowa Farmers Market open Friday
North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Local vendors provide a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal produce, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and handcrafted items.
Tuesday markets feature the Power of Produce Club, a free children's program which provides $2 market vouchers and tastings for participants, through August 20.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
Notable a cappella group to perform in Clear Lake
The Clear Lake Area Concert Association will present a cappella quintet Ball in the House at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at the E.B. Stillman Auditorium.
Ball in the House is known for its energetic performances of well-known soul, R&B, and pop songs.
The show is the first of the 2019-2020 season.
Memberships for the entire Concert Association season are $45 for adults, $15 for students, and $95 for families, and will be available at the door or by calling 641-357-6518. Event tickets for non-members can be purchased at the door for $25.
The E.B. Stillman Auditorium is located at 1601 Third Ave. N., Clear Lake.
For additional information or details about upcoming shows, visit www.clearlakeconcerts.org.
Interactive presentation planned at Clear Lake’s Central Gardens
Central Gardens will host a Preservation Celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Visitors are invited to spend the afternoon sampling a variety of pickled vegetables, sweet preserves, and breads while learning about different preservation techniques.
Four presenters will demonstrate their knowledge of fruit and vegetable fermenting, seed sharing, animal welfare, and clean farming practices.
The event will take place alongside Central Gardens’ weekly Picnics and Performances gathering at 5 p.m., so guests may also pack a picnic and beverage of choice, bring a lawn chair, and stay for live entertainment on the Naturalist Terrace on the garden’s grounds with a performance by Planet Passengers.
Central Gardens is located at 800 Second St. N, Clear Lake. Admission to the event is free.
Mason City's historic Stockman House open to tourists
The Dr. George and Eleanor Stockman House and Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center are open to visitors during the week.
The prairie school-style house, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, was saved from demolition and moved a few blocks to its present location in 1989. It later opened as a popular tourist attraction and noted architectural landmark.
Guided tours take place throughout the, leading guests through the home and center, giving the history about Wright and North Iowa's vast architectural culture.
A gift shop with Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired merchandise, including furniture, jewelry, and learning materials can also be found at the center.
The Stockman House and Architectural Interpretive Center are located at 520 First St. NE in Mason City.
Visit www.stockmanhouse.org for tour times and additional information.
Music Man Square presents new concert series
The Music Man Square's new Footbridge Concert Series will make its debut at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The inaugural 2019-2020 season begins with a marimba concert by renowned percussionist Matthew Coley, who will perform classical pieces, along with original compositions.
Admission is free, with donations being accepted at the event.
The Music Man Square is located at 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City.
Visit the Footbridge Concert Series event page on Facebook or go to www.the musicmansquare.org for more information.
