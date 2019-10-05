{{featured_button_text}}
Clarion weblogo

The city of Clarion is accepting applications for city administrator.

The job opening was posted Wednesday on the city’s website after the Clarion City Council meeting.

“We’re going to do our due diligence to find the best candidate to fill our needs,” said Mayor Duane Asbe.

The opening is the result of Clarion City Administrator/City Clerk Jordan Cook’s resignation on Sept. 10 after two closed sessions where his performance was reviewed.

Jordan Cook

Cook

Cook, who received a one-time lump sum payment of $29,240.35 through a separation agreement and release, had been the city administrator since November 2017.

On Tuesday, Mark Jackson, a consultant with Hinson Consulting LLC, presented the City Council a proposal and agreement for city administrator search assistance. It’s conducted city administrator searches for Garner, Britt, Forest City and Mason City within the past five years.

The three-month process would cost the city $11,500, according to the proposed agreement.

The council unanimously voted to table consideration of the agreement with Hinson Consulting LLC until Nov. 5.

“We’re going to try it on our own before hiring a consultant,” Asbe said.

The job, which has a salary range from $75,000 to $90,000, will remain posted until it’s filled, he said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A human relations committee, comprising Asbe, Councilwoman Teresa Lancaster and Councilman Dave Maxheimer, will review incoming applications and present desirable candidates to the council.

“We’re going to try to fill (the position) as quickly as we can whatever that might be,” Asbe said.

The city administrator is responsible for facilitating the day-to-day operations of the city, overseeing all operations and departments with guidance from the council and mayor, engaging the community through technology and personal contact, and payroll and human resources.

According to its job posting, Clarion is looking for an individual who is “driven, growth-oriented with creative ideas and initiative to adopt change” to lead their city.

Until the position is filled, Deputy City Clerk Ana Lozano has been appointed interim city clerk. She will be assisted in the day-to-day operations by Diane Marty, city utility billing clerk and accounts payable.

Both women will receive an additional $4 per hour until a full-time city administrator/clerk is hired and trained, a resolution adopted by the council Tuesday states.

Marty will make $20.83 an hour, and Lozano will make $19.38, effective Sept. 11.

SUPPORT GOVERNMENT WATCHDOGS: Become a member

North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa (with photos)

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments