The city of Clarion is accepting applications for city administrator.
The job opening was posted Wednesday on the city’s website after the Clarion City Council meeting.
“We’re going to do our due diligence to find the best candidate to fill our needs,” said Mayor Duane Asbe.
The opening is the result of Clarion City Administrator/City Clerk Jordan Cook’s resignation on Sept. 10 after two closed sessions where his performance was reviewed.
Cook, who received a one-time lump sum payment of $29,240.35 through a separation agreement and release, had been the city administrator since November 2017.
On Tuesday, Mark Jackson, a consultant with Hinson Consulting LLC, presented the City Council a proposal and agreement for city administrator search assistance. It’s conducted city administrator searches for Garner, Britt, Forest City and Mason City within the past five years.
The three-month process would cost the city $11,500, according to the proposed agreement.
The council unanimously voted to table consideration of the agreement with Hinson Consulting LLC until Nov. 5.
“We’re going to try it on our own before hiring a consultant,” Asbe said.
The job, which has a salary range from $75,000 to $90,000, will remain posted until it’s filled, he said.
A human relations committee, comprising Asbe, Councilwoman Teresa Lancaster and Councilman Dave Maxheimer, will review incoming applications and present desirable candidates to the council.
“We’re going to try to fill (the position) as quickly as we can whatever that might be,” Asbe said.
The city administrator is responsible for facilitating the day-to-day operations of the city, overseeing all operations and departments with guidance from the council and mayor, engaging the community through technology and personal contact, and payroll and human resources.
According to its job posting, Clarion is looking for an individual who is “driven, growth-oriented with creative ideas and initiative to adopt change” to lead their city.
Until the position is filled, Deputy City Clerk Ana Lozano has been appointed interim city clerk. She will be assisted in the day-to-day operations by Diane Marty, city utility billing clerk and accounts payable.
Both women will receive an additional $4 per hour until a full-time city administrator/clerk is hired and trained, a resolution adopted by the council Tuesday states.
Marty will make $20.83 an hour, and Lozano will make $19.38, effective Sept. 11.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa (with photos)
Annual fall festival to be held in Hampton
Harriman-Nielsen Fall Festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Harriman-Nielsen Historic Farm, located on U.S. Highway 3 West in Hampton.
The event includes music, food, flea market, crafts, games, contests, wagon rides, and kids' activities.
A produce market featuring pumpkins, gourds, and produce from the farm will also be available for shopping.
Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the farm site. Admission and parking are free.
North Iowa Farmers Market annual fall event is planned
North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street NE and N Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
The market will also host its annual Harvest Happening event, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Shoppers will find will find a large selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, pumpkins and gourds, homemade baked goods, locally farmed honey, desserts, homemade jellies and jams, and hand crafted soaps and candles.
The event will also feature recipe demonstrations, soup samples, free popcorn, guest vendors, and activities for kids.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
Fall family breakfast event to be held in Bolan
Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center is hosting its annual Pancakes & Pumpkins event, 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The public is invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast and pick out pumpkins.
There will also be 2020 calendars, novelty playing cards, stemless wine glasses and fall mums available for purchase.
Admission is free, with a freewill donation being collected.
Bolan Schoolhouse & Cultural Center was built in 1923 and operated within the school district until 1956. It currently serves as a community center, and houses a collection of local historic artifacts.
It is located at 4206 Tulip Lane in Bolan, approximately 5 miles east and 1 mile north of Kensett.
Enchanted Acres offers engaging outdoor fun
Sheffield’s Enchanted Acres is now open for the season.
The farm-like environment features goats, produce gardens, numerous play areas, weekly craft workshops, and a variety of activities for kids.
In addition guests will find a snack stand, baked goods, and a market including local produce, seasonal flowers, crafts and decor, and a vast array of pumpkins and gourds for eating and decorating.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through October, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5, and free for kids 3-years-old and under.
Enchanted Acres is located at 1071 250th St., Sheffield.
Visit www.enchantedacresia.com for more information.
Clear Lake to celebrate Harvest Festival Saturday
The 15th Annual Harvest Festival will be held 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, along Main Street in downtown Clear Lake.
Visitors will enjoy an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin roll races, grape stomp, salsa contest. Many local business offer extended hours and specials during the event as well.
The day begins with the Champagne 5K Fun Run to celebrate the Festival's 15th anniversary.
Various downtown venues will also be featuring live jazz music, and acoustic alternative and Bruce Day and the Dangits will perform on the main stage beginning at 2 p.m.
Those purchasing Harvest Festival Souvenir Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer, and food at various stops. Bags are $40, and include a wine glass and gifts from Clear Lake businesses.
Bag sales end at 7 a.m. the day of the event.
For information, visit www.clearlakeiowa.com.
Clear Lake Farmers Market open Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market is open 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.
Schedule a visit to Forest City’s Heritage Park
Forest City’s Heritage Park offers self-led and guided tours along its unique, 91-acre grounds.
The park features original structures and replica buildings representative of the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Throughout the property, visitors will find numerous nostalgic and educational displays, including antique vehicles and machinery, antique furniture, and Native American artifacts.
Other amenities include a functional church and an events hall.
Heritage Park is located near the intersection of County Road B-14 and Highway 69.
Visit www.heritageparkofnorthiowa.com for details.
Clear Lake Fire Department to host pancake breakfast
To kick off National Fire Prevention Week, the Clear Lake Fire Department will host a fundraiser breakfast on 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7.
The menu includes special-recipe pancakes, sausage links, coffee, juice, and milk. Tickets are $5 per person and children under age 12 eat free with a paying adult.
Proceeds from the annual event fund the CLFD’s purchase of specialized firefighting and rescue equipment, as well as maintenance and updates to the Fire Museum, antique equipment displays, and the 9/11 Memorial.
This year, a portion of the funds will also be directed to the Cade Hartwig Memorial Scholarship.
The Clear Lake Fire Department is located at 711 Second Ave. N, Clear Lake.
Photos from the 2019 North Iowa Art Studio Tour on Saturday in Mason City.
