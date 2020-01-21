City, school tax impact different for proposed Clear Lake wellness center

The vote for the Clear Lake Community School District’s $18 million bond referendum is less than five weeks away.

The bond referendum, including the construction of a roughly $10 million health, wellness and recreation center, will be on the March 3 ballot.

If the referendum passes, the school district — in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake — would build the health, wellness and recreation center on district property south of the Clear Lake High School gym, north of First Avenue North and east of North 20th Street.

A letter of intent, approved by the Clear Lake City Council and the Clear Lake Community School Board of Directors, states the school district will lead the design, construction and financing of the project based on its needs, while the city will be responsible for its day-to-day operations, including staffing, cleaning, general maintenance and routine repairs of the facility.