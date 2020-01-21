City, school tax impact different for proposed Clear Lake wellness center

The vote for the Clear Lake Community School District’s $18 million bond referendum is less than five weeks away.
The bond referendum, including the construction of a roughly $10 million health, wellness and recreation center, will be on the March 3 ballot.
If the referendum passes, the school district — in collaboration with the city of Clear Lake — would build the health, wellness and recreation center on district property south of the Clear Lake High School gym, north of First Avenue North and east of North 20th Street.
A letter of intent, approved by the Clear Lake City Council and the Clear Lake Community School Board of Directors, states the school district will lead the design, construction and financing of the project based on its needs, while the city will be responsible for its day-to-day operations, including staffing, cleaning, general maintenance and routine repairs of the facility.
The city will contribute no more than $700,000 in general obligation bonds and no more than $300,000 in general fund revenue to support and/or reimburse the school’s funding of the elevated walking track, multi-purpose rooms, indoor playground area and other amenities to be determined.
On Monday, the Clear Lake City Council in a 4-0 vote, with Mark Ebeling absent, approved the bond issuance after a public hearing where a resident asked about the overall property tax impact of the city’s and school’s portions of the health, wellness and recreation center.
So, here is what Clear Lake property owners can expect to see with their city and school tax levy rates if the referendum passes, and the project moves forward:
- The city’s tax levy is estimated to increase 88 cents per month — or $10.59 a year — for residential property owners with an assessed value of $175,000 based on a 10-year note with a net interest rate of 1.5% through a local bank, Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said.
- The school district’s tax levy rate will remain at $10.39 per $1,000 taxable property valuation for the fourth year in a row, Superintendent Doug Gee said.
These numbers don’t take into account changes in an individual’s property value from the Cerro Gordo County Assessor’s Office, which means the increase may be more if a property value has increased.
They also don’t take into consideration future tax levy reductions.
For example, the city of Clear Lake is expected to make its final debt-service payment on the fire station in Fiscal Year 2021, reducing the tax rate by 36 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation, Flory said.
The school district’s bond referendum would fund more than a health, wellness and recreation center.
Other projects include securing the elementary school entrance; repairing and improving the elementary, middle and high schools and the athletic facility at the Lions Field Complex; and constructing additions to the middle and high schools.
More information about the referendum, including its financial impact on residents, will be discussed during three public informational meetings.
Those meetings will take place in the Clear Lake Middle School Commons at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
