City of Amarillo questions context of Bulls move to Mason City

Just days after the North American Hockey League announced that the Amarillo Bulls junior team would relocate to Mason City for the 2021-2022 season, city officials in the north Texas town have taken issue with some of the discussions around their departure.

On Monday, ABC 7 News out of Amarillo reported that city officials told the station that the club did not notify the them before announcing the move to local media on March 5. The Amarillo city manager, Jared Miller, also said officials tried to keep the team but couldn't agree on specific terms.

"We are more than willing to negotiate a new multi-year agreement with them, but my job is to protect the taxpayers," Miller was quoted as saying in the ABC 7 story. "In their current contract, the team is very heavily subsidized and we are not willing to continuously increase the team’s burden on operating expenses for the Civic Center."

Despite the news, the Amarillo Bulls team is all set to move to Mason City and compete in a higher-level NAHL division than what the current North Iowa Bulls play in which is NA3HL.