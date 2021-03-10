City of Amarillo questions context of Bulls move to Mason City

Just days after the North American Hockey League announced that the Amarillo Bulls junior team would relocate to Mason City for the 2021-2022 season, city officials in the north Texas town have taken issue with some of the discussions around their departure.
On Monday, ABC 7 News out of Amarillo reported that city officials told the station that the club did not notify the them before announcing the move to local media on March 5. The Amarillo city manager, Jared Miller, also said officials tried to keep the team but couldn't agree on specific terms.
"We are more than willing to negotiate a new multi-year agreement with them, but my job is to protect the taxpayers," Miller was quoted as saying in the ABC 7 story. "In their current contract, the team is very heavily subsidized and we are not willing to continuously increase the team’s burden on operating expenses for the Civic Center."
Despite the news, the Amarillo Bulls team is all set to move to Mason City and compete in a higher-level NAHL division than what the current North Iowa Bulls play in which is NA3HL.
"One-hundred percent we are moving to Mason City. It’s a done deal and we will be there starting in September," said Tyler Shaffar, vice president of F&S Management which owns both the Amarillo and Mason City teams. "We’ll be the only Tier 2 North American League team in all of Iowa so we’re super excited about that."
The director of media for the current North Iowa Bulls, Austin Draude, also reconfirmed the move. "They’re moving up here," Draude said. "It’s for certain."
Mason City Superintendent of Recreation Brian Pauly said he couldn't comment directly on any discussions about the moves but did say that he thinks it speaks well to what the town has to offer.
"I think it's positive and shows we’re doing things right when it comes to the arena that we’d be asked to have a team play in our facility," Pauly said.
The Amarillo Bulls have played in the NAHL for 11 seasons, last winning the Robertson cup in the 2012-13 season. The team expressed sadness in press release about leaving Amarillo, but were excited for the move to North Iowa.
"The North Iowa Bulls organization is also grateful to City officials and the Mason City Youth Hockey Association for making it possible for our team to call 'home' this special community and its world-class arena," the Amarillo Bulls said in the statement posted to the NAHL website. "We can’t wait to compete in the NAHL Central Division next season."
As far as Shaffar is concerned, Mason City deserves such a team.
"We want it to be the hockey capitol of North Iowa and we could really grow it and keep investing in it," Shaffar said. "It’s crazy to think about how we can get 2,000 fans and that’s almost 10 percent of the town. It’s been a great experience."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.