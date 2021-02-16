City Administrator Flory: Construction on trucking facility to begin this year in Clear Lake

However, the project didn't begin in 2019, and last summer, Old Dominion told city officials that its projects were temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flory said.

The pandemic didn’t keep the developer of the multimillion-dollar Marriott hotel and event center project in Courtway Park from progressing.

In June 2020, JSM Investment LLC, of Johnston, broke ground on the city’s first hotel in at least 20 years.

The 85-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel with an attached 8,000-square-foot conference center and event space that accommodates about 450 people is scheduled to be completed in August.

The hotel is positioned on the southern four acres of Lot 4 in the Courtway Park subdivision with one entrance from Bayou Road.

The Courtway Park subdivision comprises 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.

TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, own the land.

