City Administrator Flory: Construction on trucking facility to begin this year in Clear Lake

A multibillion-dollar trucking company still plans to build a facility in Clear Lake.
That’s what Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory recently said about the Old Dominion Freight Line service center and parking lot proposed in 2019.
“They confirmed that they are still looking at a late spring or early summer start date with opening in 2022,” he said.
Old Dominion Freight Line, a regional and national less-than-truckload, or small freight motor carrier with about 233 service centers across 48 states, was the first development announced in the Courtway Park subdivision east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122 in Clear Lake, where Andrews Prestressed Concrete once stood.
A site plan for the service center and parking lot was presented to, and approved by, the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission in June 2019.
According to the site plan, the fenced-in center, including 31 overhead doors, a small office, and parking lot, will be positioned in the northernmost lot of Courtway Park. A future dock expansion and fuel station were also incorporated in the site plan.
In 2019, Greg Estes, a D.F. Chase senior construction manager presenting the site plan for Old Dominion, told the commission, “We’d like to get started as soon as we can, gotta beat the winter.”
However, the project didn't begin in 2019, and last summer, Old Dominion told city officials that its projects were temporarily on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flory said.
The pandemic didn’t keep the developer of the multimillion-dollar Marriott hotel and event center project in Courtway Park from progressing.
In June 2020, JSM Investment LLC, of Johnston, broke ground on the city’s first hotel in at least 20 years.
The 85-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel with an attached 8,000-square-foot conference center and event space that accommodates about 450 people is scheduled to be completed in August.
The hotel is positioned on the southern four acres of Lot 4 in the Courtway Park subdivision with one entrance from Bayou Road.
The Courtway Park subdivision comprises 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
TDFUEL LLC, or Lorri and Todd Hall of Sheffield, own the land.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.