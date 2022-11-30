Cities, county teaming up for development plan

Cerro Gordo County is teaming up with Mason City and Clear Lake to create a new North Iowa Corridor comprehensive plan, and they want public input.

Two public meetings will be held, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. The Dec. 7 meeting will be held at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake and the Dec. 8 meeting will be at the Mason City Public Library.

"We're kind of overdue on getting a new comprehensive plan," said John Robbins, Cerro Gordo Planning and Zoning administrator. "That document is a high-level vision for land use, economic development, basically anything under the sun. Renewable energy is a big one; transportation, environment, all those aspects."

On top of the public meetings, residents can give their input via an online survey and interactive map that can be found on the Cerro Gordo County website under the Planning and Zoning tab.

"There's a whole interactive map, and you can plot a point and tell us your ideas or concerns on there," Robbins said. "We want to encourage city residents, county residents to participate."

Robbins said once planning is complete it will mostly be implemented by future zoning ordinance updates and capital improvement programs.

The groups have hired RDG Planning and Design to coordinate the research city and county staff is doing and complete a plan to bring to all entities. Robbins said that process will likely take until next summer.

"The big key is buy-in from everybody," Robbins said. "It's really three plans in one, but there will be common implementation, common land use categories and definitions."

According to the website, the plan will include:

A land use plan for the unincorporated areas of the county, Clear Lake, and Mason City.

Transportation and mobility choices.

Park, trail, natural area, and greenway locations and enhancements.

Housing and neighborhood conservation policy.

Community facilities and public infrastructure needs.

Community character enhancements.

Special areas of focus countywide include:

Renewable energy possibilities.

Planning for new modes of transportation.

Expanding recreational opportunities.

Other areas of focus, such as Mason City downtown enhancements and highway corridors in Clear Lake, can be found on the county's website.

Robbins said it's been a team effort, but the regional plan was the brainchild of Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett. The county is also working with Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory and Building Official Mike Ritter.

Public community workshops are loosely scheduled for January and February. Plans will be authored and refined in March and April, and a public open house will happen in May or June.