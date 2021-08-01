Chicken carcass squabble in Mason City speaks to larger state issue

Steckman then raised an additional worry.

"I believe there are some staffing challenges at DNR due to lack of investments to the Department. There are fewer employees now than there were 20 years ago and the workload has definitely not changed, if anything it has increased," she wrote. On the issue of resources, Ragan said that she wants to see the legislature better supplying relevant departments so that they can work proactively rather than reactively.

A simple request

"All we’re asking is to be able to step out our door without smelling that mess," Breyfogle said when rotting chicken parts were still a concern for him. He said that if he and his wife had seen such a "mess" so close to the house when they first looked at buying, they would've never moved in.

He also made clear that he's not under any illusions about what living out in the country can mean sometimes. He just wants officials with applicable power to use more of it in a more timely fashion.

"I’m not trying to hurt this farmer. We depend on rural agriculture. But we know that the DNR has teeth," Breyfogle said. Whether or not the canine teeth for local agencies come back in remains to be seen.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

