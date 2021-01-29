Charles City volunteer program, Foster Grandparents, works to build lasting connections for kids

"We have a toy they can lay under and when they tap their feet there are piano notes. It’s kind of fun to see them realize they can do that," Beenen said. "I guess I’m really always amazed, they’re smart little buggers."

There are material benefits as well.

Beenen said that, in the past, the grandparent volunteers have gotten to do riverboat trips and visits llama farms. There's a whole assortment of activities they get to do they otherwise might not know about. Lantz added that they also get a stipend of about $3 an hour for the volunteer work.

According to Lantz, the Foster Grandparents program does do evaluations of the kids who are helped out and a large share of them have successes.

"They are always improving their skills and always looking forward to reading or being read to," she said.

For Lantz, the best part of the program is getting to work all of the volunteers who help make things run smoothly.

"They’re excited to be in the schools. They really enjoy getting to know everybody," Lantz said.

Beenen was similarly complementary of the people like Lantz who run the organization chapters.