Charles City volunteer program, Foster Grandparents, works to build lasting connections for kids

On Monday evening, the Charles City Council held one of a number of budget-planning sessions that are common in the first month of the new year.
At that meeting, one of the focuses was funding for the Foster Grandparents program, which is a local chapter of a national organization that has been running in some form or fashion since 1965. The program's director, Jennifer Lantz, made clear to the council and city officials that multiple forms of funding for the organization are crucial not just to provide stipends to its members and expand into other counties but to help mentor and tutor young children. According to her, the program is working to add Butler County, which could happen by June.
As of right now, the Charles City chapter of Foster Grandparents does work in 11 towns across the counties of: Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell. That amounts to about 1,500 kids who are cared for from early morning to early evening by at least 40 foster grandparents who are 55 or older.
To Lantz, all of those numbers translate into an incalculable number of connections for a community.
"They enjoy being with the kids and a lot of them otherwise wouldn’t have nothing to do during the day," she said. "This gives them a reason to get up in the morning, contribute to the community and really get to know the community members."
One such grandparent is 79-year-old Mason City resident Mavis Beenen who has been involved with the program for 13 years and helps out with child care at Charlie Brown Preschool and Day Cares. Beenen has grandkids and great-grandkids of her own, and actually worked in the school system for 27 years, but didn't mind taking on 12 more children for Foster Grandparents. At first it started with her just need something to do.
"I had retired and moved to Mason City. When I had my apartment situated the way I wanted, I got bored," she said. "Working part time is just enough hours that it’s enjoyable but I can still get things done at home."
But soon enough, Beenen formed meaningful bonds with the kids she was caring for.
"You just end up loving them all. It’s exciting to see them go on but you miss them. It’s just like your own kids and grandkids."
Beenen herself tends to work with infants which limits the activities she gets to do through Foster Grandparents just slightly. But it doesn't dampen her enjoyment.
"We have a toy they can lay under and when they tap their feet there are piano notes. It’s kind of fun to see them realize they can do that," Beenen said. "I guess I’m really always amazed, they’re smart little buggers."
There are material benefits as well.
Beenen said that, in the past, the grandparent volunteers have gotten to do riverboat trips and visits llama farms. There's a whole assortment of activities they get to do they otherwise might not know about. Lantz added that they also get a stipend of about $3 an hour for the volunteer work.
According to Lantz, the Foster Grandparents program does do evaluations of the kids who are helped out and a large share of them have successes.
"They are always improving their skills and always looking forward to reading or being read to," she said.
For Lantz, the best part of the program is getting to work all of the volunteers who help make things run smoothly.
"They’re excited to be in the schools. They really enjoy getting to know everybody," Lantz said.
Beenen was similarly complementary of the people like Lantz who run the organization chapters.
"If you have a family member that's sick, they keep up with you on a personal level. They’re more than just our bosses."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.