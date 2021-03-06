Charles City tries to solve its K-Mart conundrum

"It’s going to take a team effort to get something to fill that and the likelihood of one entity coming back into that building is limited," Charles City Administrator Steven Diers said.

Knowing that, he said that the city is looking to develop an action plan with the Charles City Chamber of Commerce and the Charles City Area Development Corporation that could identify possible uses for the space. "What can we do from a community perspective and provide something the city doesn’t have?" Diers said.

According to Diers, it's possible an item on such plans could soon appear on an upcoming Charles City Council meeting agenda.

One thing that can be difficult for finding usage of such a space is having an out-of-town property owner.

In the case of the Charles City Kmart, Charles City Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Wicks said the former location is owned by a property company out of New York City.