Charles City Historic Preservation Commission wants students to get invested in their hometown

The piece of local history that most inspired those local student was a more-than-century-old stone chapel in a state of decline. Rahmiller said that his students decided to help and reverse the building's fortunes by holding a series of trivia fundraisers to raise money for a revitalization. They took in enough to be able to fix both the inside and outside of the building.

"I was just really interested in redecorating the whole thing and getting it back to how it used to look," Zach Graeser, one of those former eighth grade students, said. He agreed that students getting a chance to let their voices be heard on local historical issues would be good for everyone.

What it's all about

Rahmiller also expressed that the plan would be mutually beneficial for current Historic Preservation Commission members as well as the incoming kids.

"The adults on the committee will benefit by seeing through a younger set of eyes what they really want to know or maybe what they don’t know," Rahmiller said.

For Wicks, he thinks that the move could help to bring some new enthusiasm into the organization.