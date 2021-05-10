Charles City Historic Preservation Commission wants students to get invested in their hometown

It's not too often that historic preservation commissions and societies get to make any sort of history but soon enough the Charles City Historic Preservation Commission could do just that.
In the midst of Historic Preservation Month, the Charles City organization is working on bringing students on board in an advisory capacity which they say would make them the first such group in the state of Iowa to give young people such a voice.
The intent, according to Charles City Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Wicks, is to instill the importance of keeping history alive in the next generation.
"When they go by names on streets, we want them to know why that name is on that street corner," he said.
How it'll work
To make that possible, Wicks said that the Historic Preservation Commission has worked with teachers in the Charles City Community School District to interview interested students about to graduate from the eighth grade. Eventually, the Commission would have one student voice for each year of high school (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior).
As for duties, Wicks made it clear that students won't just have some perfunctory role.
"They will meet hand in the hand with the commission and be a part of discussions. ... When we have National Register applications, the students will be a part of that as well."
Ryan Rahmiller, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Charles City Middle School, is helping to try and find students who would be a good fit for such work.
"I think it’s exceptionally important to build that pride in our hometown. (I'm) trying to find some kids who really enjoy that," he said. "I think it’s great when you find kids that would be passionate and willing to go the distance."
Origins
According to Rahmiller, one germ of the idea was a trip he took with his students to the Riverside Cemetery several years ago. Jeff Sisson, who chaired the Historic Preservation Commission and is president of the St. Charles Cemetery Association (which oversees Riverside), gave the tour.
"His goal has always been to make that a museum where you could come and learn the stories about people out there. These kids took that to heart," Rahmiller said.
"The theory," Sisson said, "is that cemeteries can actually be outdoor history classrooms. The more students understand who is buried out there and what they did they become advocates of the cemetery."
Sisson, who knows enough to write a book about local history, said he's been interested in the subject of history since grade school. "The answers to all these questions are right here in town. ... I enjoy giving tours and talking to people about the history. I think the kids enjoy it and I enjoy the kids," he said.
The piece of local history that most inspired those local student was a more-than-century-old stone chapel in a state of decline. Rahmiller said that his students decided to help and reverse the building's fortunes by holding a series of trivia fundraisers to raise money for a revitalization. They took in enough to be able to fix both the inside and outside of the building.
"I was just really interested in redecorating the whole thing and getting it back to how it used to look," Zach Graeser, one of those former eighth grade students, said. He agreed that students getting a chance to let their voices be heard on local historical issues would be good for everyone.
What it's all about
Rahmiller also expressed that the plan would be mutually beneficial for current Historic Preservation Commission members as well as the incoming kids.
"The adults on the committee will benefit by seeing through a younger set of eyes what they really want to know or maybe what they don’t know," Rahmiller said.
For Wicks, he thinks that the move could help to bring some new enthusiasm into the organization.
And Sisson? He believes that if the plan takes off it can get other Historic Preservation Commission groups across the state thinking differently as well.
"We hope that other communities around the state think about doing the same thing."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.