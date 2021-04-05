Charles City Farmer's Market set to start on May 1

Progressing on Kmart plans

In early March, Charles City Administrator Steven Diers said that it wouldn't be long before an item would appear on the the city council agenda that would target the vacant Kmart building at 1405 S. Grand Ave. which has been empty since February 2020.

At Monday night's meeting, the council voted 5-0 to apply for a "Rural Innovation Grant" through the Iowa Economic Development Authority and use potential matching funds (up to $20,000) to find a way to utilize the building.

"What they’re looking for are collaborative efforts that can be replicated across the state," Diers said during the meeting. "One of the things that came to mind is how do we work with that vacated Kmart building and are there things we can do to help with that process?"