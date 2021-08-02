Charles City Council swears in new police officer, moves on from North Main redevelopment plan

At its in-person meeting on Monday meeting, the Charles City Council welcomed a new addition to the local police force.
Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews swore in officer Derek Miller to the Charles City Police Department which includes more than a dozen maintained officers as well as seven reserve positions and eight civilian positions.
"We’re very excited to have Derek Miller joining our family," Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson said once Miller had been sworn in.
Back in April of this year, First Security Bank and Trust made it possible for the Charles City Police Department to make a different sort of addition. At that time, the financial institution donated $2,500 toward a fundraising campaign to get more body cameras for the police department's officers. Anderson said then that the new body cameras, along with the in-car cameras the department already had, would offer both protection and transparency.
Redevelopments and work orders
Following the swearing-in ceremony, the four council members weighed in on four resolutions and set a public hearing date related to the "Clear Well Tank Project."
Two of those resolutions were for change orders totaling $64,153 for work to remodel ambulance bay doors and for construction related to the "Water Resource Recovery Facility" (WRRF) project.
The costliest part of the change order with the WRRF project was $26,759 to replace an air line. "Almost all of the cost is due to unforeseen conditions," Charles City Engineer John Fallis said. Overall costs for the project are expected to around $20 million including engineering costs.
Charles City Administrator Steve Diers said that since the start of the ambulance project, nine total change orders have been created. He then added that the change order costs will come from the general fund. "That should be the last change orders on the project," Diers said. Council members voted 4-0 in favor of each.
The first of the resolutions the council unanimously approved wrapped up the city's "2021 House Demolition Project" that involved clearing properties at 806 N. Grand Avenue and 312 15th Avenue. Popp Excavating did the work and it totaled $23,800 which includes a change order of $11,250. The agenda for the meeting noted that the lots were cleared to a degree that they'll be able to be used for future development.
In 2012, the city had expectations for future development of two properties, 213 and 217 N. Main Avenue, adjacent to a "pocket park." The plan, from Dave Davidson, would've used some of that land for private seating for businesses. One stipulation from the city was that iron fencing be installed. Since that time, none of the proposals fully materialized and Davidson is looking to sell the property (potentially to resident Joanna Thompson). But, to do that, the city was asked to rescind the fencing requirement. At the meeting, they unanimously approved the recension.
As for the Clear Well Project, the city council agreed on a public hearing date of August 16 which will be used to discuss a grant application with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG). The council voted 4-0 in favor of the item as well.
