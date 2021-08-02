Charles City Council swears in new police officer, moves on from North Main redevelopment plan

The first of the resolutions the council unanimously approved wrapped up the city's "2021 House Demolition Project" that involved clearing properties at 806 N. Grand Avenue and 312 15th Avenue. Popp Excavating did the work and it totaled $23,800 which includes a change order of $11,250. The agenda for the meeting noted that the lots were cleared to a degree that they'll be able to be used for future development.

In 2012, the city had expectations for future development of two properties, 213 and 217 N. Main Avenue, adjacent to a "pocket park." The plan, from Dave Davidson, would've used some of that land for private seating for businesses. One stipulation from the city was that iron fencing be installed. Since that time, none of the proposals fully materialized and Davidson is looking to sell the property (potentially to resident Joanna Thompson). But, to do that, the city was asked to rescind the fencing requirement. At the meeting, they unanimously approved the recension.

As for the Clear Well Project, the city council agreed on a public hearing date of August 16 which will be used to discuss a grant application with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG). The council voted 4-0 in favor of the item as well.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.