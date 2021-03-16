Charles City Council proceeds on nuisance abatement plans

"We’re going to be looking to acquire that property and then look to demo," he said.

To build off of that, Diers added that the city intends to develop a new list of nuisance properties to try and address. According to him, the last time Charles City developed such a list was in 2019.

"You should be seeing something along those lines in the upcoming weeks," Diers said.

At the council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Dean Andrews gave a slight update on the abatement process. "Everything is proceeding along there," he said. Diers then added that he thought the city would have an offer in the process by now.

Bonding

During that same meeting, the city council unanimously approved loan and debt service levies for so-called "general and essential corporate purposes" in fiscal year 2022 that include $40,000 for nuisance abatement and total $300,433.