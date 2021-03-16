Charles City Council proceeds on nuisance abatement plans

When the Mason City Council set its agenda for 2021, one of the top priorities it identified was blight enforcement.
Prior to the meeting, the city's intent was to address at least 40 nuisance properties before the year ended. It's plan to reach the number was to work with property owners, when possible, and go to court to take title and do a demolition as a final resort.
Soon enough, Charles City is looking to do the same.
At a planning meeting on March 10, Charles City Administrator Steven Diers shared with the five-member council that the city was working through the mediation process with a property on South Johnson Street.
In Chapter 657 of the Iowa Code, it's spelled out how and when a city can petition for the title of a property. Reasons include: dense vegetation, obstruction of nearby infrastructure and being a danger to the health and safety of the public. For the property in question, Diers told the council it's been considered a nuisance for several years.
"We’re going to be looking to acquire that property and then look to demo," he said.
To build off of that, Diers added that the city intends to develop a new list of nuisance properties to try and address. According to him, the last time Charles City developed such a list was in 2019.
"You should be seeing something along those lines in the upcoming weeks," Diers said.
At the council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Dean Andrews gave a slight update on the abatement process. "Everything is proceeding along there," he said. Diers then added that he thought the city would have an offer in the process by now.
Bonding
During that same meeting, the city council unanimously approved loan and debt service levies for so-called "general and essential corporate purposes" in fiscal year 2022 that include $40,000 for nuisance abatement and total $300,433.
The largest listed expense was $60,000 for the ambulance bay remodel at the fire station followed by the aforementioned abatement needs and then $33,333 for a capital project for the Learning Center. According to the packet for the meeting, city officials anticipate that "principal and/or interest will come due on the Bonds before July 1, 2022."
While discussing the item, Councilmember DeLaine Freeseman asked Diers if the action taken by the city was akin to actions taken in previous years. "At least the last seven," Diers said in reference to the time he's logged for the city.
Storm water
Later in Monday night's meeting, the city council signed off on setting a public hearing for April 19 to award a six-figure contract for an infrastructure project.
According to Diers, city officials are looking to redo a portion of Grove Street that’s had a lot of erosion issues. To do the work, a portion of existing pavement and storm sewer at the intersection of Grove Street and Illinois Street will be removed. Then a new storm sewer and added intakes will route collected water runoff to Sherman Creek.
Per an estimate from City Engineer John Fallis, the total cost of the work for the city should be $109,000.
Water recovery
The Grove Street item wasn't the only water work the council advanced on Monday as the group also unanimously approved a payment of $274,156.20 for continued construction on the Water Resource Recovery Facility project.
Overall costs for the project have been budgeted for $19 million and the target completion date is the end of 2021. However the material found in the council packet notes that the extreme cold in the month of February caused a decrease in equipment and material deliveries to the construction site.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.