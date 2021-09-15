Charles City Council considers speed limit change, sanitation increases

With that, Diers informed the council that the sanitation business is looking for a for a 7.7% increase in the monthly wheeled cart charge for 35, 65 and 95 gallon sizes. Per Diers, that would equate to changes of $13.30 to $14.32 for 35 gallons, $17.14 to $18.46 for 65 gallons and $20.97 to $22.58 for 95 gallons.

However, those are not necessarily the final rates that residents could expect to pay and Diers actually said that the city is discussing pricing matters even for bags.

All a façade

Near the top of the work session, the council discussed whether or not it should amend Charles City's "Facade Improvement Grant Program" to prevent businesses from essentially double and triple-dipping on funding for repair work for their buildings.

"As long as you have loopholes in here, people are going to take advantage of it," Charles City Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Wicks said.

Pittman then countered that it would be difficult to find the right language to address such a problem.

"This is a tricky one because we want every building façade to look as good as possible," she said. "But how do you make sure someone isn’t taking advantage of it?"