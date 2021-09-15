Charles City Council considers speed limit change, sanitation increases

Along a stretch of South Grand Avenue in Charles City, the speed limit changes three times in about 0.4 miles. A motorist leaving the UScellular lot and heading toward where Sears Appliance Repair is would shift from 55 mph to 45 mph down to 35 mph in the matter of two short minutes which is the time it should take for someone to brush their teeth.
That two-minute tradition could be changing though.
At its Tuesday night work session, the Charles City Council discussed the prospect of lowering the speed limit for what is also considered part of U.S. Highway 18.
Council Member Keith Starr made the initial request to talk about the issue and potentially refer it on to the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). The need for referral comes as the state entity is responsible for setting limits on roadways that are on a primary highway system.
"Since the avenue has come in, there's been tremendous growth out there," Starr said during the meeting.
According to Charles City Engineer John Fallis, there's no cost to the city for requesting such a study from IDOT. When Council Member Phillip Knighten asked Fallis what the timeline for a study and possible change would be, Fallis said: "No idea." Knighten then raised the possibility of moving back the zone where the speed limit is 55 mph so that it doesn't cut right off at the Kwik Star location.
Starr said that the limits are worth looking at not only because of present conditions but what could move into the area in the future. Council Member Phoebe Pittman agreed: "It’s definitely worth looking at. That area is getting busier."
Garbage time
The council is anticipating an increase in current garbage rates as well.
Charles City Administrator Steve Diers said that the municipality is in the fifth year of a 10-year agreement with the Jendro Sanitation company which is able to request an increase in their rates once per year. That adjustment is based on an aggregated 12-month change in the consumer price index.
With that, Diers informed the council that the sanitation business is looking for a for a 7.7% increase in the monthly wheeled cart charge for 35, 65 and 95 gallon sizes. Per Diers, that would equate to changes of $13.30 to $14.32 for 35 gallons, $17.14 to $18.46 for 65 gallons and $20.97 to $22.58 for 95 gallons.
However, those are not necessarily the final rates that residents could expect to pay and Diers actually said that the city is discussing pricing matters even for bags.
All a façade
Near the top of the work session, the council discussed whether or not it should amend Charles City's "Facade Improvement Grant Program" to prevent businesses from essentially double and triple-dipping on funding for repair work for their buildings.
"As long as you have loopholes in here, people are going to take advantage of it," Charles City Chamber of Commerce Director Mark Wicks said.
Pittman then countered that it would be difficult to find the right language to address such a problem.
"This is a tricky one because we want every building façade to look as good as possible," she said. "But how do you make sure someone isn’t taking advantage of it?"
Council Member DeLaine Freeseman suggested that officials could prioritize new projects while Mayor Dean Andrews said that perhaps no change is need since such affairs are up to the council's discretion already.
The latest meeting packet for the Charles City Council lays out that a grant from the program can equal up to 50% of the total project cost up to $10,000 and that the grant can not exceed more than 50% of the total project cost.
Such grants are in the form of forgivable loans that are awarded in full after a complete copy of bills from expenses is presented to a community development director.
The document then wraps up by stating that eligible projects include: Signage addition or removal, awning addition or removal, exterior painting, cleaning, window repair and replacement, upper story interior rehabilitation and emergency roof repairs.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.