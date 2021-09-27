Charles City Council considering changes to major intersection

Since 2011, the intersection of North Jackson Street and Clark Street in Charles City has seen nine accidents which mostly involved not yielding the right-of-way at a stop sign (according to city officials and the Iowa Department of Transportation).
At a planning session on Monday night, the five-person Charles City Council discussed ways to guard against such incidents happening in the future.
Two interrelated proposals that city officials considered were: eliminating about 20 feet of parking on the eastern side of North Jackson Street and adding 30 feet to the no parking area on the western side of the street. Per the agenda notes for the meeting, such work would be near the intersection of North Jackson and Clark and would require monitoring of traffic patterns and obtaining feedback after changes are applied.
"This would be a good beginning and (then we could) see where we go from there," Council Member Jerry Joerger said.
One of his colleagues, DeLaine Freeseman, wondered if another solution to the problem would be to set up a four-way stop at the intersection. Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson offered up one problem with such a proposal. "You may run into some issues with traffic backing up," Anderson said.
Based on the discussion, the item will appear on the agenda for the city council's next regular meeting.
ATVs, golf carts and UTVs within city limits?
Also within the realm of transportation, the council members circled back to a chat from June about the usage of ATVs, golf carts and UTVs within city limits.
The agenda item on the matter noted that in other municipalities, ATVs tend to not be allowed on city streets (except in snow-related events, with restrictions) while UTVs are treated more like vehicles. "Golf carts are more restricted," the item said. It then went on to summarize: "Most if not all (ordinances) prohibit the use of any of these on trails, parks and private property."
Council Member Phoebe Pittman asked Anderson what problems other towns that allowed such vehicles have had since OK'ing them.
"There were several that are looking at adjusting their codes," Anderson said. He then explained that golf carts had had issues with holding up traffic.
One resident in favor of allowing ATVs and UTVs in town, Craig Hamm, said that the city should consider the financial component of permitting such vehicles.
"I think Charles City is missing out because it will bring people from other communities into Charles City," Hamm said.
If allowed, the vehicles would only be allowed along certain routes in town.
Finding new homes
Near the end of the meeting, Charles City officials chatted about where things stand with the relocation of two different buildings in town.
First, those in attendance talked about moving a modular house at 302 Shaw Ave., near the wastewater treatment facility, to a vacant lot at 806 N. Grand Ave.
According to information provided before the meeting, the city acquired the home on Shaw Avenue but it can no longer be used at its current location. Costs of moving the house would be for a successful project bidder to deal with.
"The successful bidder can either use the relocated dwelling for their own use or sell the house for someone else’s use," city documents said.
Council Member Phillip Knighten wanted to know what it could cost the city for transportation of the house to the site on the North Grand Avenue. Charles City Engineer John Fallis suggested that there could be a cost of $18,000-$20,000 just for the foundation work.
As for a much larger relocation project, Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews informed the council that the Milwaukee Rail Depot will soon be making its move to a new location.
Andrews said that the depot is going to be lifted up on Wednesday, Oct. 6 and first parked in the Simply Essentials lot before moving on from there.
Then the depot will be renovated into a multi-purpose facility that includes a north trailhead for the Charley Western trail, a part of the new Passenger Train Museum and public meeting space.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.