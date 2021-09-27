Charles City Council considering changes to major intersection

Since 2011, the intersection of North Jackson Street and Clark Street in Charles City has seen nine accidents which mostly involved not yielding the right-of-way at a stop sign (according to city officials and the Iowa Department of Transportation).

At a planning session on Monday night, the five-person Charles City Council discussed ways to guard against such incidents happening in the future.

Two interrelated proposals that city officials considered were: eliminating about 20 feet of parking on the eastern side of North Jackson Street and adding 30 feet to the no parking area on the western side of the street. Per the agenda notes for the meeting, such work would be near the intersection of North Jackson and Clark and would require monitoring of traffic patterns and obtaining feedback after changes are applied.

"This would be a good beginning and (then we could) see where we go from there," Council Member Jerry Joerger said.