Charles City Council considering $5.2 million well project

Big local projects tend to inspire the longest discusses during city council meetings and when Charles City officials met for a planning session on Monday night nothing dominated the conversation as much as the "Clear Well Project Discussion" item.
According to the accompanying agenda for the meeting, the project would expand the Charles City Water Plant's below ground, clear well system from 500,000 gallons to 1,500,000 gallons and cost at least $5.21 million. Per the geographic information system platform "ArcGIS," clear wells help to store filtered water and allows for final rounds of disinfection.
Part of the rationale for the upgrade, from Charles City Water Plant Superintendent Cory Spieker, is that the current treatment process for the city is causing a lot of added "wear and tear" to various components in the plant.
To partially cover costs for such a big-ticket item, city officials chatted with Chris Diggins, a local director for the North Iowa Area Council of Governments, about what funding options make the most sense to explore.
In the agenda, officials estimate that as much as $600,000 of the project could be covered by grants through the state of Iowa's Community Development Block Grant program.
"They want you to have a shovel-ready project," Diggins said about part of the stipulations for such work. Before that, Charles City officials would also need to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to get the plans approved.
Additional funding would also be available to the city through water reserve funds that it has. Between those and a possible $600,000 from the CDBG program, officials estimate that they could get the overall loan cost down to $4 million. From there, they suggested in the agenda, they could pursue a loan from the Iowa Finance Authority. Were everything to go according to that plan, Charles City officials estimated in the agenda that there would be either minimal or no impacts to water rates.
During discussion on the item, Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews asked a posed a simple question to Diggins about the project: "Any reason not to do this?" Diggins then responded: "I don’t think so."
Further in still, Councilmember Phillip Knighten asked Spieker about the immediate need for the plan. He wanted to know how long Charles City could continue to get by on what it presently has.
"It’s not efficient but we can keep it going like this," he said.
