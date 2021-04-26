Charles City Council considering $5.2 million well project

"They want you to have a shovel-ready project," Diggins said about part of the stipulations for such work. Before that, Charles City officials would also need to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to get the plans approved.

Additional funding would also be available to the city through water reserve funds that it has. Between those and a possible $600,000 from the CDBG program, officials estimate that they could get the overall loan cost down to $4 million. From there, they suggested in the agenda, they could pursue a loan from the Iowa Finance Authority. Were everything to go according to that plan, Charles City officials estimated in the agenda that there would be either minimal or no impacts to water rates.